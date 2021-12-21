Metro Court Judge Henry Alaniz announces retirement

Bernalillo County Metro Court Judge Henry A. Alaniz will retire late this month after serving more than a decade in the post.

Alaniz was appointed to the Metro Court’s criminal division in March 2011, Metro Court officials said in a written statement.

As the court’s Chief Judge from 2014 to 2017, Alaniz advocated for equal funding for the judiciary in presentations to state lawmakers and community groups, the statement said.

A Roswell native, Alaniz is a former president of the State Bar of New Mexico. He currently serves as a member of the New Mexico Board of Bar Examiners and as co-chair of the Character and Fitness Committee.

The Metro Court nominating commission on Jan. 25 will interview eight applicants seeking the vacant post.