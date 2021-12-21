 Metro Court Judge Henry Alaniz announces retirement - Albuquerque Journal

Metro Court Judge Henry Alaniz announces retirement

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Metro Court Judge Henry Alaniz to retire this month.

Bernalillo County Metro Court Judge Henry A. Alaniz will retire late this month after serving more than a decade in the post.

Alaniz was appointed to the Metro Court’s criminal division in March 2011, Metro Court officials said in a written statement.

As the court’s Chief Judge from 2014 to 2017, Alaniz advocated for equal funding for the judiciary in presentations to state lawmakers and community groups, the statement said.

A Roswell native, Alaniz is a former president of the State Bar of New Mexico. He currently serves as a member of the New Mexico Board of Bar Examiners and as co-chair of the Character and Fitness Committee.

The Metro Court nominating commission on Jan. 25 will interview eight applicants seeking the vacant post.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Metro Court Judge Henry Alaniz announces retirement
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Metro Court Judge Henry ... Bernalillo County Metro Court Judge Henry A. Alaniz will retire late this month after serving more than a decade in the post. Alaniz was ...
2
APD, state officials announce crackdown on illegal off-road vehicle ...
ABQnews Seeker
Off-road vehicles illegally traveling on streets ... Off-road vehicles illegally traveling on streets are fiendishly difficult to catch, Albuquerque police said Monday when they announced a crackdown on their use in ...
3
NM COVID-19 spread slightly dropping as omicron looms
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's COVID-19 infection and test ... New Mexico's COVID-19 infection and test positivity rates have shown signs of dropping over the last two weeks, even as state health officials brace ...
4
UNM announces vaccine requirement for events at the Pit
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico formally ... The University of New Mexico formally announced Monday afternoon a vaccine requirement for fans entering the Pit for men's and women's basketball games to ...
5
New Mexico governor seeks low-carbon fuel standard
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Democratic governor on Monday ... New Mexico's Democratic governor on Monday renewed her call for state legislators in the major oil producing state to approve requirements for fuel producers ...
6
TOP OF MIND: How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting your holiday plans this year? Please include your name and city with ...
7
Woman injured in Santa Fe road rage shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A woman was shot and injured ... A woman was shot and injured in an apparent road rage shooting in Santa Fe on Sunday morning. Santa Fe police said they responded ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos could be headed for rare ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends I was able to empty out of the old notebook after ...
9
Space Force is a part of industry's rapid launch ...
ABQnews Seeker
National defense, technology development goals of ... National defense, technology development goals of new branch