ATVs that regularly break the laws are a real menace

The tragic death of a 7-year-old child, struck by a hit-and-run ATV rider, highlights the increasing danger to public safety posed by these poorly regulated vehicles. (Police say) the ATV rider responsible ran a red light while illegally operating the ATV – an “off-road” vehicle – on a major thoroughfare.

Illegally operated ATVs are a growing problem for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. In my neighborhood, illegal ATV traffic is on the rise on paved roads and along irrigation ditches. Some homes abut our ditch road, considered part of the Rio Grande Valley State Park. By ordinance, motorized vehicles are banned in the park and along the ditches. The ordinance is largely ignored. ATVs tear across the flood control levee within the park and have made a drag strip out of the ditch road that runs behind our homes.

Agencies charged with enforcing the ordinances governing use of the park and ditch roads are stonewalling and buck-passing. Ordinances call for assessing a $300 fine or imposing a 90-day jail sentence on riders illegally operating motor vehicles in restricted areas. We have asked how many fines have been levied and jail sentences imposed. No one has responded. The silence speaks volumes about the consistent lack of enforcement by the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. MRGCD is legally charged with enforcing the 40-year old park’s regulations, while the park ranger with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office – responsible for enforcing violations on county roads, and Open Space – is supposed to respond to illegal activity, (yet) when we call his number, no one answers and no voicemail is set up to record messages.

ATV riders have vandalized and removed signs, cut through padlocks, made trails around the park gates and under the Rio Bravo bridges. So far, two domestic pets have been killed along the ditch road.

While most riders we have seen are young and are riding ATVs, we have photographed entire families on everything from mopeds, motorcycles and ATVs to side-by-sides riding in restricted areas. Parents thereby model lawless behavior for their children. Understandably, ATV owners want riding space. It is available at the 577-acre Montessa OHV Park, open daily year-round.

By speaking directly with the riders, photographing them and calling the police, we have curtailed some abuse in our area. Sadly, it has driven the illegal traffic more deeply into the bosque. We now see huge ruts created by the ATVs as riders carelessly destroy the river bank and wildlife habitat. To look at the denuded Montessa hills is to see the park’s future if this continues.

New Mexico has surplus revenue to appropriate this year. Open Space, the MRGCD, the county sheriff and city police could use some of that revenue to install more bollards and gates along ditch roads, add surveillance cameras, create enforcement positions for Open Space rangers, and educate the public about ordinances regulating off-road motorized vehicles. Meanwhile, existing ordinances need to be enforced. Unless there are consequences for lawless actions, the actions will continue and likely worsen.