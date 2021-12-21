Editorial: Boy’s hit-and-run death spurs cry to reclaim Albuquerque streets

“It’s not safe to even go out as a family any more.”

— Tina Patel, director, Montessori ONE Academy

Every so often, there’s a senseless crime so heart-wrenching that it galvanizes the public.

Jaqueline Vigil’s slaying in the driveway of her West Side Albuquerque home in November 2019 was one. The gruesome killing of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in August 2016 was another.

Of all the 100-plus homicides in Albuquerque this year, a record-shattering number that has gripped the city and dominated its politics, the hit-and-run death of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya on Dec. 12 has unified the public unlike anything we’ve seen recently.

The boy’s death has caused an outcry, evidenced by recent letters to the Journal. Some of them appear on the opposite page.

The death of a child this time of year is an especially horrible tragedy to grasp. Pronoy’s is even more heartbreaking, given the circumstances. His family had gone to the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden almost annually since they moved here in 2016. Pronoy sat on Santa’s lap and asked for Legos this year.

Then, as the second-grader and his father were holding hands crossing Central with the right of way, they were struck around 8:30 p.m. by an all-terrain vehicle. Police say the ATV driver was going 50 mph in a 35-mph zone when he ran a red light on Central at Tingley before fleeing west on Central. On Thursday, detectives charged 27-year-old Sergio Almanza of Belen with homicide by vehicle, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. He is considered a fugitive.

Pronoy, described as precocious, brilliant, inquisitive, and incredibly kind and loving, was either dragged or thrown on impact and pronounced dead at the scene. His father, Aditya Bhattacharya, was treated for facial fractures and other injuries. Pronoy’s mother, Deepshikha, and his 4-year-old brother were walking ahead and thankfully were not hit. “I’m a physician, and I didn’t think of starting CPR,” Deepshikha said. “All I was doing was just kneeling down and screaming.”

Tina Patel, founder and director at Montessori ONE Academy where Pronoy attended until last year, spoke in a powerful interview with KOAT-TV. “You always think when your children are with you they’re safe. That’s the safest place for them to be. Not any more. It’s not safe to even go out as a family any more.”

The tragedy is exacerbated by frustration residents have long vented about speeding vehicles and street racing. Residents have frequently reported ATVs, dirt bikes and even dune buggies in the Downtown area, all of which are illegal to operate on Albuquerque streets. Residents say reports to 242-COPS and 311 are ignored.

On Monday, APD announced a joint effort with state Game and Fish to enforce the law. About time. Because, while crime is high and we’re short police officers, what City Councilor Isaac Benton calls our “Mad Max” dystopian nightmare has to end. Meanwhile, the enforcement plan skips over why no officers were stationed at Central and Tingley to control traffic, as they are for Balloon Fiesta and Lobo basketball.

If there’s one takeaway from the tragedy, it’s that Albuquerque must take our streets back. It’s the least we can do to honor Pronoy and his family.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.