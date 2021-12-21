BCSO releases video, information on Dec shooting

Mario Armando Diaz’s girlfriend called 911 as she hid from him on the grounds of her Northwest Albuquerque apartment complex on the evening of Dec. 7. On the call she sounds scared and tells dispatch he is looking for her.

A little over an hour later he was dead.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 41-year-old Diaz, after, officials say, he slipped from his handcuff, tried to run away, got into a fight with two deputies and then may have tried to reach for one of their guns.

Deputy Dereck Gallegos, who shot Diaz, is back in the field. He has not been involved in any other shootings. Officials say the other deputy who was there, Taylor Feist, remains on administrative leave. Both deputies have been with BCSO for three years and five months.

BCSO Capt. Nick Huffmyer showed video, played 911 and radio calls and provided information about the shooting during a Monday afternoon news conference. He said Diaz had been previously suspected of an aggravated battery with great bodily harm against the same girlfriend but no details were available on that case.

Huffmyer said the incident began earlier in the night when a “domestic violence incident allegedly takes place inside a vehicle” between Diaz and his girlfriend at a South Valley Allsup’s Convenience Store. Diaz’s girlfriend had a spare key to the car and was able to drive away when he went into the convenience store.

She called 911 from Las Mañanitas Apartment complex near Coors and Montaño NW and said he had arrived back at their apartment and was looking for her. When the dispatcher asked if Diaz is intoxicated or on drugs, his girlfriend says yes — both. She did not respond to a call from the Journal.

She knocked on a neighbor’s door and was able to stay there until deputies Gallegos and Feist arrived.

While the deputies were talking to Diaz’s girlfriend he knocked on the door, Huffmeyer said. Deputy Gallegos handcuffed him and took him to his cruiser.

“We notice that the alleged offender had a backpack on — that’s particularly important because what we have ascertained is that at some point they had to remove one of those initial cuffs to take the backpack off to properly secure the subject and it could very well have been at that point when the cuff was reattached it wasn’t tight enough,” Huffmeyer said.

Diaz was put in the backseat of a deputy’s cruiser and video shows him wiggling one hand out of a cuff. Then, when Deputy Gallegos opens the door to talk to him he kicks the door open and is able to start running. Gallegos caught up to him and tried to wrestle him. Body camera videos from both deputies are extremely dark but Huffmeyer said Diaz and Gallegos were in a physical fight and Feist rushed in to help. She used a Taser on Diaz but the fight continued.

Huffmeyer showed grainy cellphone video taken from a witness that showed the fight leading up to the shooting. Both Diaz and Feist are yelling for the other one to let them go.

“Deputy Gallegos is seated behind the suspect — the suspect is facing away from him and is actively engaged with Deputy Feist and has her by the hair up around the neck area and head and is trying to take her over to the left hand side and forcing her down into the pavement,” Huffmeyer said.

In the video, Feist can be heard frantically yelling “my gun, my gun, my gun, my gun” and that’s when Gallegos fired twice, striking Diaz. He died at the scene.

Huffmeyer said Deputy Gallegos responded “accordingly consistent with his training, fearing that his partner might have been disarmed, or that there is now a gun involved in the fight that the offender might have.” However, Huffmeyer said he did not know if Diaz had taken Feist’s gun.

Like with all shootings by local law enforcement, the Multi Agency Task Force will continue to investigate and it will be turned over to a special prosecutor with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to review for criminal charges. This is the third shooting by BCSO deputies this year, all three of which were fatal.