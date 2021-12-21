Police arrest suspect in Southwest Albuquerque homicide

Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man who reportedly owed him money Sunday evening.

Miguel Angel Gomez, 29, is charged with murder. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. His girlfriend declined to comment to the Journal and it’s unclear who his attorney will be.

Around 6:15 p.m. homicide detectives were called to the 400 block of 60th SW, near Coors and Central, because a man — 29-year-old Jesse Jerry Castellano — had been pushed from a vehicle and was lying dead in the road with a gunshot wound to his head. Witnesses said the suspect vehicle was possibly a tan Chevy Tahoe.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, detectives talked to Castellano’s brother-in-law who said he had been looking for Castellano because he wanted to beat him up. The two men met up and Castellano told his brother-in-law that he was going to meet someone else, so they walked that way together.

That’s when a gold SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver began talking to Castellano, according to the complaint.

“Surprisingly, (the brother-in-law) said that he watched as either Jesse was pulled into or he jumped in the SUV driverside door,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Either way, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed north on 60th St. As the car continued to move north, (the brother-in-law) said he heard what he believed to be a gunshot. Jesse then fell out of the vehicle onto the street as the car fled east on Churchill.”

A couple who lived nearby provided security camera footage of the incident and said that Castellano would sleep in his Ford Crown Victoria in front of their house. They said they had been close to Castellano’s father and wanted to help him.

Meanwhile, both Gomez’s girlfriend and mother called police saying he had been involved in a shooting, according to the complaint.

Gomez’s girlfriend told detectives he arrived at her house, covered in blood and carrying a handgun and said that he had “defended himself from a male on 60th.” Then he left. She told detectives they had been separated for the past couple of weeks because Gomez was showing signs of using drugs but she knew he had been looking for a man who had “stopped paying him for a Crown Victoria he had sold that man.”

Gomez’s mother also called 911 and said her son had been involved in an altercation that involved a gun. Officers were dispatched to her home and took Gomez into custody. Officers could see blood on the steering wheel and the driver’s side door, according to the complaint.