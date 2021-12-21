Men’s basketball: Lobos still getting acquainted on court

There are no name tags.

But it’s clear — painfully so to some Lobo fans whose patience has been tested over the past seven or so seasons — that this new-look, rebuilding Lobo basketball team is still very much getting to know one another.

While talking about that fact after each loss a dozen games into the season, and just one away from the start of Mountain West Conference play, probably isn’t something some want to hear, the reality is UNM’s men’s basketball team is still very much a work in progress.

And that’s been on display with basic communication errors on defense over the past two losses the Lobos have had in the Pit — Dec. 12 to UTEP and Sunday to SMU.

The primary deficiencies weren’t lack of ability issues, or even lack of understanding. They appeared often times to be simple matters of not knowing what a teammate was going to do on defense or not having a good understanding whose assignment it was to rotate on defense — mistakes that time and again led to layups, shots at the rim or late rotation fouls.

“I think it’s just a lot of trust,” said junior guard K.J. Jenkins, whose college career started at a Division II program before a breakout season in 2020-21 at the junior college level, followed by a transfer to the Lobos this season.

“We’ve never played together. We’ve never been through these wars together. And just trusting that the next man behind you is gonna have your back on the defense. I mean, I think it’s starting to come along. It’s just a matter of watching the film, seeing what we are doing showing up in work the next day.”

The Lobos’ three double digit scorers this season — Jamal Mashburn Jr. (18.8 points per game), Jaelen House (16.6) and Jenkins (10.2) — were each still enrolled just seven months ago at schools in Minnesota, Arizona and Texas, respectively. Even the four returning scholarship players who played for UNM a season ago did so entirely outside the state of New Mexico before most of that roster left town in the offseason.

And it’s not merely talk.

UNM’s roster ranks 301st out of 358 teams in experience, with current Lobos averaging just 1.43 years of previous Division I experience.

Sunday’s 90-72 loss was to a senior-laden SMU team that ranked 42nd in experience, and Tuesday night’s game against Norfolk State features a Spartans roster ranked 49th.

And in terms of minutes continuity, a metric tracked on KenPom.com that looks at the number of minutes played by the same player on a team from one season to the next, the Lobos rank 336th at 14.9% (the national average is 48.8%).

So, while it may sound like excuse making when it comes after a loss, and maybe it is, there is data backing up the talk of this team simply not having a very good idea yet how to handle in-game scenarios as a team.

“We haven’t played together and we haven’t gone through any type of wars together or any adversities together,” said Mashburn, who scored a team-high 25 points in Sunday’s loss to the Mustangs. “We’re all young, and we’re all still learning and it’s not gonna be a finished product, yet, but we just got to be able to stay positive and work on the things that we need to work on. …

“The little stuff, which is all gonna come due time. I’m still very excited about this group. And we got a lot of a lot of growing to do, and that’s exciting.”

FREE THROW FUN: If you enjoy free throw shooting, Tuesday’s game is for you.

As of Monday evening, the Lobos ranked No. 3 (of 358) in the country in free throw attempts (286) and Norfolk State was tied for 15th (258).

NO VAX, YET: While UNM announced on Monday a new vaccination requirement for fans to watch games in the Pit, the policy goes into effect for the Dec. 28 men’s and women’s games in the arena, not for Tuesday’s game against Norfolk State.

Masks, as they have been all season and will be the rest of the season even under the new vaccination policy, must still be worn to enter the arena and at all times when inside the Pit other than when eating or drinking.