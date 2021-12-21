Girls’ Basketball: Eldorado’s Hines offered scholarship by the Lobos

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball already has two New Mexicans on its roster. And starting next year, it will include two more locals.

And perhaps in the fall of 2025, it may also feature Bella Hines.

Eldorado’s standout 5-foot-9 freshman combo guard has already been offered a scholarship by Lobos coach Mike Bradbury.

Bradbury extended the offer in a phone conversation last week, Hines said.

“It was a big surprise,” said Hines, 15. “UNM is my hometown school, and I was so excited and happy when he offered me.”

Hines has only played seven games for the Eagles, but she’s already making an imprint, averaging 24 points a game for the burnt orange.

UNM actually was Hines’ second official offer; Northern New Mexico College coach J.R. Giddens offered Hines when she was an eighth grader at Hoover Middle School.

And she already is speaking with Nebraska and Arizona State, and Hines said she would be sending film to LSU.

“I think all the attention is cool, but I’m just gonna stay humble, because being humble is how I got where I am today,” she said.

Hines is a former club teammate of both Natalia Chavez and Jaelyn Bates of Volcano Vista; that duo from the Hawks signed with the Lobos earlier this year. The current UNM roster includes recent Sandia High graduate Vianè Cumber and former Roswell High standout Jaedyn De La Cerda.

Hines said she was on the phone with Lobo assistant Symone Denham last week when Bradbury was added to the call.

“(He said) I would fit in great with their program,” Hines said. “They love my attitude and personality.”

The Eagles are next on the floor Tuesday night at home against Highland, then they’re off until the Albuquerque Metro Championships begin on Jan. 4.

“I’m going to be completely honest. I don’t think she’s scratched the surface yet,” Eldorado coach Leroy Barela said of Hines. “She’s probably one of the best I’ve ever seen play the game, male or female. She is a very gifted basketball player.”

SPEAKING OF FROSH: Hines might be the best of the freshmen class in Albuquerque, but she’s far from the only sparkling ninth grader.

Sandia has three — Audri Wright, Hope Giddings and Sydney Benally — who already are making a huge impact for the Matadors (6-1).

The 5-9 Wright is averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Sandia. The 5-8 Giddings is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. And Benally, a 5-9 guard, leads the Matadors in scoring, at 14 points a game, and also averages 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

This trio was part of one of the biggest comeback victories of the season — astonishing, really — last Friday night at Albuquerque High. The Bulldogs led by 22 points at halftime (37-15), but Sandia stormed back for a 49-47 victory.

“Certainly like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Sandia coach Lee Kettig said. “It was unbelievable.”

Those three freshmen combined for 43 of the Matadors’ 49 points. Benally finished with 17 points, Wright 14 and Giddings 12.

METRO BRACKET: The brackets for the metro tournament are out. Volcano Vista and La Cueva are seeded 1-2 in both genders for the Jan. 4-8 event.

First-round boys games on the top half of the draw are: No. 1 Volcano Vista against No. 16 Rio Grande, No. 8 Rio Rancho against No. 9 Eldorado, No. 5 Highland against No. 12 Cibola and No. 4 Cleveland against No. 13 Hope Christian.

On the bottom half, it’s No. 3 Atrisco Heritage versus No. 14 Manzano, No. 6 Sandia taking on No. 11 Del Norte, No. 7 Valley against No. 10 West Mesa, and the second-seeded Bears opposite No. 15 Albuquerque High.

On the girls side, the top-seeded Hawks open with Rio Grande. Also in the top half, it is No. 8 Rio Rancho against No. 9 Hope, No. 5 Albuquerque High meeting No. 12 Valley and No. 4 Cleveland facing No. 13 Del Norte.

On the bottom half, No. 3 Sandia plays No. 14 Cibola, No. 6 Highland takes on No. 11 West Mesa, No. 7 Eldorado faces No. 10 Atrisco Heritage, and No. 2 La Cueva meets No. 15 Manzano.

Quarterfinals are Jan. 5, semifinals Jan. 7 (girls at Volcano Vista, boys at West Mesa) and the championship games are Saturday, Jan. 8, at West Mesa, with the boys at 4 p.m., following by the girls final at 6 p.m.

THIS AND THAT: Magdalena’s outstanding guard, senior Joren Mirabal, announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had received his first college offer, from Eastern New Mexico. The 6-2 guard for the Steers (9-0) was averaging nearly 30 points a game prior to a tournament last weekend in Texico. … The Bosque School boys are off to a 6-1 start, and the Bobcats on Saturday won the Ben Lujan White Bracket title in Pojoaque with a 66-64 victory over Mesa Vista.