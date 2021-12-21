Windy holiday week ahead for New Mexico

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Most of New Mexico is not expected to have a white Christmas this year – but it could be a windy one.

Todd Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said snow this week will likely be relegated to areas above 8,000 or 9,000 feet.

“Any precipitation will generally favor western to north-central New Mexico, and you’ll have to go pretty high to see any appreciable (snow) accumulation,” Shoemake said.

Albuquerque’s forecast shows a high of 54 degrees on Tuesday and 55 on Wednesday.

Windy and dry conditions could mean critical fire weather for such places as Clines Corners, Fort Sumner and Santa Rosa.

Thursday in Albuquerque is expected to reach 57 degrees, as a storm system moves into the state.

“Some of that moisture will finally start to come this way into the American Southwest,” Shoemake said. “We’ll start to see rain and snow showers take shape over mostly western and parts of north-central New Mexico through late Thursday.”

Winds will start to pick up across the state on Thursday night and into Friday morning, although they won’t be as widespread or severe as the state experienced last week.

Taos Ski Valley recorded wind speeds of 103 mph on Dec. 15. The Las Vegas airport clocked gusts of 90 mph and winds in Gallup reached 75 mph.

“We do anticipate quite a few places, especially the high-elevation places … could be looking at some 70 mile-an-hour gusts,” Shoemake said. “Along the central mountain chain, a lot of those places could be hit really hard.”

Albuquerque is forecast to hit a high of 57 degrees on Friday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Wind speeds could slowly taper off on Friday night.

Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny and reach 54 degrees in Albuquerque, and the city has a 10% chance of precipitation.

Sunday could reach 54 degrees.

Albuquerque has yet to record any measurable snowfall this season.

Since 1931, the average date for the city to first record at least 0.1 inches of snow is Nov. 30.

But the latest date for the first snow in Albuquerque occurred in 1967, when the first measurable snow fell Feb. 27.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.