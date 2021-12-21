Las Cruces tables federal fund approval

LAS CRUCES – The Las Cruces City Council has once more postponed an approval of federal dollars to local nonprofits and quasi-governmental organizations proposing projects to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as questions about the integrity of the selection process remain unanswered.

By a 7-0 vote on Monday, the council tabled the resolution awarding the funding until its Feb. 22 meeting. That is intended to give the city auditor enough time to publish a report which examined the eligibility review phase of the competitive selection process.

Two weeks ago, the city council tabled the award of millions of dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to nine community and economic assistance projects following concerns about the eligibility review process from some organizations deemed “ineligible” for the money, who argued the eligibility decision-making process lacked consistency and transparency.

Monday’s vote came a week after a work session in which the city auditor revealed that preliminary observations showed the eligibility process lacked transparency and included various potential violations of the city procurement code, seemingly backing up some claims of the aggrieved organizations.

City Manager Ifo Pili said Monday the audit report on the eligibility process was still being finalized. Last week, most councilors agreed to move forward once the report was released, which is expected to include recommendations.

“That will give a little bit more guidance, I think, on what can and cannot be done,” District 2 Councilor Tessa Abeyta Stuve said.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima said the central question was whether the city was required to follow the same process with the ARPA funds, a federal grant, as it does for competitive bids.

“The city council chose to apply the (request for proposal) process to it,” said City Attorney Jennifer Vega-Brown. “Once that RFP process was applied, that’s the portion of it … (where) there could be possible violations.”

District 6 Councilor Yvonne Flores, though supporting the delay to February, voted not to even remove the tabled item for discussion Monday because “without a doubt, there were a lot of flaws” in the process. Flores initially said she wanted the item tabled indefinitely, which would kill the funding award resolution, to remove any question about the integrity of the process should the ARPA funding award go forward.

“There shouldn’t be any question whatsoever that the procurement process rendered an outcome that’s transparent and was fairly applied to each applicant,” Flores said.

Most councilors said they preferred the matter be tabled until a definitive date so councilors can view the final audit report, which can be released once the city manager and the city’s Oversight Committee review and comment on it.

“There’s a lot of very vulnerable folks in our community who could really benefit from many of the projects,” said District 4 Councilor Johana Bencomo. “So I personally see an urgency. But I also see a need for the questions that community members had to be answered.”