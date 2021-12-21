 Top Governor's office spokesman to step down - Albuquerque Journal

Top Governor’s office spokesman to step down

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, and Tripp Stelnicki, left, enter a news conference in March 2020. Stelnicki, is leaving his position as the governor’s communications director. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan’s Grisham’s communications director is stepping down after three years on the job.

Tripp Stelnicki, who has helped shape messaging for the Governor’s Office’s since Lujan Grisham took office in 2019, told the governor in his resignation letter he was stepping down to prioritize his mental health.

“A position of trust like this is too important – to you, the people who serve you and the people you serve – to be occupied by someone who cannot give 110%,” Stelnicki also said in his letter.

A former reporter for the Santa Fe New Mexican, Stelnicki helped craft Lujan Grisham’s speeches over the last two-plus years and conveyed the governor’s views on legislative initiatives and the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to media outlets.

He faced criticism from state Republican Party officials in the early stages of the pandemic when he said on social media that those pushing for businesses to be allowed to reopen were part of a “death cult.” But the Governor’s Office rebuffed calls for an apology.

In a Monday statement, Lujan Grisham said she had been “lucky” to have Stelnicki on her team.

“His intelligence and strategic thinking have helped in countless tough moments, and he has played a key role in our collective, ongoing push to better serve New Mexicans through good, proactive government,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Stelnicki’s departure will continue a recent turnover trend in the Governor’s Office.

The governor’s former chief of staff John Bingaman left in late 2020 to return to his previous job at a Santa Fe-based private investment firm, while Lujan Grisham’s senior policy adviser Dominic Gabello stepped down at the end of April.

However, some turnover during a governor’s tenure is not unusual, as former Gov. Susana Martinez, who preceded Lujan Grisham in office, had at least four different communications directors during her eight years as governor.

The latest turnover in Lujan Grisham’s office comes with a bruising election year on tap, as the governor is seeking reelection to a second four year-term in November 2022.

Stelnicki, who currently makes an annual salary of slightly more than $108,000, said Monday his plans involved stepping back from politics and following a possible future coaching search for the Chicago Bears.

His last official day working for the Governor’s Office will be Dec. 31.


