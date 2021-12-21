Councilors vote to tap Open Space Trust Fund

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque officials could soon drain a 39-year-old fund created to support land preservation in perpetuity, something proponents say would give the city more immediate flexibility to save property.

But the City Council’s Monday vote to essentially dissolve the Open Space Trust Fund came over objections from key community advisers and even some councilors, who argued the proposal deserved additional review.

The bill, which passed on a 5-4 vote, enables city leaders to tap the fund’s approximately $12 million principal to acquire or improve property for the open space system. It also mandates that the bulk – 75% – be spent on the West Side. The existing ordinance permits officials to use the fund’s interest and investment income, but bars them from touching the principal.

Councilor Don Harris, who leaves office at year’s end, sponsored the proposal. Brook Bassan, Klarissa Peña and two other outgoing councilors – Cynthia Borrego and Lan Sena – joined him in support. The legislation now heads to Mayor Tim Keller. A spokeswoman said he would review it before deciding whether to sign it.

Harris contends the fund is not yielding enough interest and income to keep up with land prices, and that making the principal available would provide additional resources to protect land now.

“I think (the fund) made sense at one point, but policies change, times have changed, economics have changed,” he said.

The Open Space Trust Fund has generated about $1.3 million in usable income since 2017, though it is not the city’s only source for property acquisition. Two percent of every biennial general obligation bond program is set aside for buying and restoring open spaces. This year, that amounted to $2.8 million.

Harris’ bill ensures that designation is permanent.

Before voting in support, Bassan noted that her constituents often plead with her to “stop big development.”

“On these precious lands that are desirable to preserve as open space, I say spend the money now, while making sure we secure some future funding on an ongoing basis,” she said.

But members of the Open Space Advisory Board – a citizen panel appointed to advise leaders – had in a Dec. 13 letter asked the council to extend the legislative review by routing the bill through the committee process, which it had bypassed. They wrote that they did not know about the bill until reading about it in the newspaper and were willing to help improve it, but “we believe these changes are being rushed through the approval process more for political expediency as opposed to truly improving Trust Fund management, utilization and oversight.”

When asked during Monday’s meeting to comment on the last-minute change to direct 75% of the fund’s money toward West Side acquisitions, OSAB chairwoman Twyla McComb said it was another thing the board “didn’t know about” and had not discussed.

“Our input and discussion … have been totally ignored for the larger part of a year-and-a-half,” McComb told the council.

After raising concerns about the process, Councilor Isaac Benton unsuccessfully attempted to delay a council vote until Jan. 19.

He, Pat Davis, Diane Gibson and Trudy Jones ultimately voted against Harris’ bill.

“This is not the way we go about momentous changes to a 40-year old fund,” Benton said.