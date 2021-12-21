 Chain collision seriously injures pedestrian - Albuquerque Journal

Chain collision seriously injures pedestrian

By ABQJournal News Staff

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motor Unit was called out to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Wellesley Drive and Comanche Road NE Monday night.

Officers learned that a black Chevy Cruze was traveling eastbound on Comanche making a right turn into a parking when it stopped while partially still in the road to allow a male individual to cross the lot, APD said in a news release. The black Chevy was then struck from behind by a gray Nissan Rogue putting the Chevy into forward motion and striking the individual crossing the lot.

The male was transported to UNMH for internal injuries and a possible head injury.

APD said there were no charges pending at this time and that it did not appear speed or alcohol were contributing factors for the crash.

 


