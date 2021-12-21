 Woman arrested for vandalizing police station a second time - Albuquerque Journal

Woman arrested for vandalizing police station a second time

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque police early Tuesday arrested a woman for vandalizing the main police station at 400 Roma AV NW by spray painting vulgar and indecent statements on walls, stairs, planters, benches and glass doors.

It was the second arrest for the same crime for Jennifer Otte, 45, police said in a news release.

Otte was previously arrested and booked into MDC for similar felony criminal damage charges last Wednesday. She was released a few days later.

Her latest arrest on Tuesday is for one count of felony level criminal damage to property and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespassing. She was transported and booked into MDC again.

Clean up crews responded to the scene to clean up the vandalism.

 


