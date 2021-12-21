 US seeks interest to build solar on public lands in West - Albuquerque Journal

US seeks interest to build solar on public lands in West

By Matthew Brown / Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. officials moved Tuesday to open more than 140 square miles of public lands in western states to potential solar energy development, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting away from fossil fuels.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday published a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in three states – Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico.

The solicitation of interest comes as officials under Democratic President Joe Biden promote renewable wind and solar power on public lands and offshore to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.

Land bureau director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement that government support for renewable energy was a top priority for the agency, which oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land primarily in western states.

The land bureau last month issued a draft plan to reduce rents and other fees paid by companies authorized to build wind and solar projects on public lands.

The recent actions mark a pronounced shift from Republican President Donald Trump’s emphasis on coal mining and oil and gas drilling.

The Biden administration was unsuccessful in an attempt to suspend oil and gas sales from public lands and waters, after a judge ordered sales to resume following a lawsuit from Republican-led states.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM announces vaccine requirement for events at the Pit
ABQnews Seeker
Starting Dec. 28, fans in the ... Starting Dec. 28, fans in the Pit must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID test
2
Crackdown on off-road vehicles announced
ABQnews Seeker
APD, State Game & Fish launch ... APD, State Game & Fish launch joint effort following young boy's death
3
Toy theft reveals a caring community
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington Salvation Army overwhelmed by public ... Farmington Salvation Army overwhelmed by public response to theft
4
BCSO releases video, details on Dec. 7 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
BCSO releases video, details on Dec. ... BCSO releases video, details on Dec. 7 shooting
5
SF resident fears invasion of his native Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
His family expects attack as Russian ... His family expects attack as Russian troops gather along the border
6
Windy holiday week ahead for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Christmas Day is expected to be ... Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny and reach 54 degrees in Albuquerque
7
APD investigating shooting that critically injured 1
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating a shooting near ... Police are investigating a shooting near Coors and Central that left a person in critical condition Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police ...
8
Top Governor's office spokesman to step down
ABQnews Seeker
Former reporter has helped shape Governor ... Former reporter has helped shape Governor Lujan Grisham's messaging since taking office in 2019
9
Councilors vote to tap Open Space Trust Fund
ABQnews Seeker
Some $1.3M has been generated since ... Some $1.3M has been generated since 2017
10
Governor seeks new fuel standard
From the newspaper
Low-carbon fuel standards are aimed at ... Low-carbon fuel standards are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions