 State gives $2.3M to six NM companies as part of incentive program - Albuquerque Journal

State gives $2.3M to six NM companies as part of incentive program

By Journal Staff Report /

The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded more than $2.3 million to six companies in December through its Job Training Incentive Program, capping off a record year for the state program.

December’s round of awards funded a total of 196 trainees, including 180 in Farmington, according to a news release from the state agency. The six companies receiving funding include the following:

• Process Equipment & Service Company, which received nearly $2 million to support 180 trainees in Farmington at an average hourly wage of $15.56.

• X-Bow Launch Systems, which received $225,520 to support 10 trainees in Albuquerque and Socorro at an average wage of $32.73.

• Specifica, which received $35,853 to support a pair of trainees in Santa Fe at an average wage of $31.59.

• Olive Tree Pharmacy, which received $33,966 to support two trainees in Rio Rancho at an average wage of $33.75.

• BennuBio, which received $11,280 to support one additional trainee in Albuquerque at an average wage of $23.50.

• Sombra Cosmetics, which received $6,920 to support one trainee in Albuquerque at an average wage of $18.50.

In 2021, EDD awarded JTIP funds to 122 companies, for a total of $27.6 million. Those funds supported 2,925 trainees across 15 counties, according to EDD.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State gives $2.3M to six NM companies as part ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded ...
2
Woman arrested for vandalizing police station a second time
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police early Tuesday morning just ... Albuquerque police early Tuesday morning just after midnight arrested a woman for vandalizing the m ...
3
Chain collision seriously injures pedestrian
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's Motor Unit ... The Albuquerque Police Department's Motor Unit was called out to a serious injury crash involv ...
4
Toy theft reveals a caring community
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington Salvation Army overwhelmed by public ... Farmington Salvation Army overwhelmed by public response to theft
5
SF resident fears invasion of his native Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
His family expects attack as Russian ... His family expects attack as Russian troops gather along the border
6
Windy holiday week ahead for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Christmas Day is expected to be ... Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny and reach 54 degrees in Albuquerque
7
Las Cruces tables federal fund approval
ABQnews Seeker
Questions about the integrity of the ... Questions about the integrity of the selection process remain unanswered
8
Top Governor's office spokesman to step down
ABQnews Seeker
Former reporter has helped shape Governor ... Former reporter has helped shape Governor Lujan Grisham's messaging since taking office in 2019
9
Councilors vote to tap Open Space Trust Fund
ABQnews Seeker
Some $1.3M has been generated since ... Some $1.3M has been generated since 2017