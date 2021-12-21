 You better not pout: Sunport holiday travelers urged to be patient - Albuquerque Journal

You better not pout: Sunport holiday travelers urged to be patient

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Business Editor

Rob Lasater sports a Santa hat while picking up his daughter, Alisa Lasater-Wailoo, who flew into Albuquerque from Philadelphia on Monday. Ahead of an expected surge in holiday travel, Sunport and TSA leaders are urging air travelers to be prepared and patient. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Flying out of the Albuquerque International Sunport this week?

Fine, but don’t do it by the seat of your pants.

Sunport and Transportation Security Administration officials expect the busiest travel days in the coming weeks to be Thursday — the day before Christmas Eve — as well as Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, according to a release.

This year, the agencies urging travelers to be prepared — and patient.

Passengers make their way past a Christmas tree and a menorah at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Monday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

“We know everyone is eager to safely reunite with friends and family this holiday season, making it even more important to plan ahead,” said Richard McCurley, the city’s interim director of aviation, according to the release. “To ensure a safe holiday traveling experience for all passengers, we recommend arriving to the airport early, checking flight status frequently, making sure what you pack is TSA-approved, and of course, wear a mask.”

Travel tips from the Sunport and TSA include:

• Prepare to be patient: Expect longer-than-normal wait times, and don’t be surprised if some shops, restaurants or amenities aren’t available.

• Get there early: Officials encourage holiday travelers to get to the Sunport at least two hours before departure time.

• Know your parking options: The Sunport has three on-site parking options: a four-level parking garage and two economy lots, all accessible from the lower level. A number of privately run off-site lots offer paid parking with free shuttle service.

• Keep an eye on the flights: Check directly with your airline for up-to-date flight information.

• Research what you can carry: Tsa.gov and @AskTSA on Twitter both provide information about what’s allowed in carry-on bags and checked baggage. Passengers are allowed one carry-on bag and one personal item (think: purse, backpack or diaper bag) when passing through the security checkpoint.

• Follow the 3-1-1 rule: Any liquids must be 3 ounces or less and fit comfortably in one-quart size zip-top bag. Each passenger is allowed one such bag.

• Remember your wallet: A valid New Mexico drivers license is acceptable for security screening and to board your plane.

• Mask up: Wear a face mask at all times within the airport and on the airplane.

• Don’t let down your guard: As if anyone could forget, yes, the pandemic is still going. For COVID-19 information, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus or abqsunport.com/covid-19.

This year’s passenger volume is expected to far surpass last year’s during the first COVID-19 Christmas. According to Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts, 208,900 people traveled through the airport between Dec. 22 through Jan. 3 in 2019. In 2020, that same period saw just 73,900 passengers.

This year, Kitts said the Sunport is projecting about 172,600 passengers between Thursday and Jan. 3.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
DA's Office announces arrest in 1997 cold case rape
ABQnews Seeker
More than twenty-four years ago a ... More than twenty-four years ago a woman let her cat out of her Northeast Albuquerque apartment and left the door slightly ajar so the ...
2
You better not pout: Sunport holiday travelers urged to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders ... Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders expect the busiest travel days in the coming weeks to be Thursday — the day before Christmas Eve ...
3
State gives $2.3M to six NM companies as part ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded ...
4
Woman arrested for vandalizing police station a second time
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police early Tuesday morning just ... Albuquerque police early Tuesday morning just after midnight arrested a woman for vandalizing the m ...
5
Chain collision seriously injures pedestrian
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's Motor Unit ... The Albuquerque Police Department's Motor Unit was called out to a serious injury crash involv ...
6
SF resident fears invasion of his native Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
His family expects attack as Russian ... His family expects attack as Russian troops gather along the border
7
Windy holiday week ahead for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Christmas Day is expected to be ... Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny and reach 54 degrees in Albuquerque
8
Las Cruces tables federal fund approval
ABQnews Seeker
Questions about the integrity of the ... Questions about the integrity of the selection process remain unanswered
9
Top Governor's office spokesman to step down
ABQnews Seeker
Former reporter has helped shape Governor ... Former reporter has helped shape Governor Lujan Grisham's messaging since taking office in 2019