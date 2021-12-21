 DA's Office announces arrest in 1997 cold case rape - Albuquerque Journal

DA’s Office announces arrest in 1997 cold case rape

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Second Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez announces an arrest has been made in a 1997 cold case rape investigation using forensic genealogy. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)
More than twenty-four years ago a woman let her cat out of her Northeast Albuquerque apartment and left the door slightly ajar so the air could circulate. It was July of 1997.

She said about 30 minutes later a man forced his way into her home, held her at knife point, ripped off her clothes and raped her. Afterwards, she said, he forced her to shower and stole her briefcase, credit card and driver’s license.

On Tuesday, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced his office had hired a contractor to use forensic genealogy to track down a suspect by matching DNA collected in a rape kit to open-source genealogy data from people who wanted to learn more about their family trees. They narrowed in on 63-year-old Edward Gilbert Duran and collected a DNA sample from a fork he discarded.

Edward Duran (District Attorney’s Office)

The DA’s office said it was a match and Duran was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration.

And, Torrez said, Duran’s DNA has been linked to seven other rapes between 1990 and 1997. He had been convicted of criminal sexual penetration in 1979 and 1989 but Torrez said that was before authorities regularly collected DNA samples from suspects to enter into a national database.

“The work done by my office, law enforcement, and federal entities helped link Edward Duran to this cold rape case and possibly seven other cold cases throughout Albuquerque which we are still investigating,” Torrez said. “By combining technology and smart investigating, my office was able to link Duran to this crime and bring him into the light. We hope that this victim and others feel a sense of security and closure by today’s arrest and our work to link Duran to his past crime.”

This is the second case using forensic genealogy that Torrez’s office has charged a suspect in. Angel Gurule, who raped a woman running in the bosque on Christimas Eve in 2015, pleaded guilty in May 2020. The tool first surfaced when investigators in Northern California used it to catch the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo in 2018. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 2020.


