A man who was shot near Coors and Central on Monday evening has died, police announced Tuesday.

Police didn’t identify the man and no arrests have been made in the case.

Police were called to a drive-by shooting the 200 block of 63rd NW at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release.

A man at the scene had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and police said Monday that he was in critical condition. His death was reported Tuesday evening.