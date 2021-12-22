 NM health officials report 48 additional deaths related to COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

NM health officials report 48 additional deaths related to COVID-19

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A COVID-19 patient is wheeled into a Lovelace intensive care unit room in this Nov. 18 file photo. New Mexico health officials reported 48 additional deaths due to the virus on Tuesday, one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic began. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico health officials reported 48 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic started.

While the state’s death rate due to the virus has remained below peak levels from December 2020 despite a surge in new cases and hospitalizations this fall, the number of deaths reported Tuesday matched a record high for a single day set just over one year ago.

The 48 deaths reported by the state Department of Health included 41 recent deaths and seven deaths from more than 30 days ago. Some delays in reporting are due to death certificated not being issued immediately.

In addition, the deaths brought New Mexico’s total number of individual deaths linked to the virus to 5,622 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There have been some positive trends statewide, however, as the number of new reported cases and hospitalizations has declined over the last two weeks. The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has also declined from 13.6% on Dec. 7 to 9.4% as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the recent spread of COVID-19 variants has led to an increase of fully vaccinated New Mexicans testing positive for COVID-19. However, unvaccinated individuals still make up the majority of those contract the virus and of those who are hospitalized because of it.

During a four-week period that ended Monday, unvaccinated people made up 70.6% of new cases recorded statewide and 82% of those hospitalized, according to DOH data. Also, of the 222 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during that time period, 194 were unvaccinated — or 87.4% — and 28 were fully vaccinated.

Of the total 9,621 reported “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated individuals testing positive during the four-week time period, only about 3.2% were hospitalized, according to DOH data.

In contrast, slightly more than 6.1% of the roughly 23,000 unvaccinated residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, roughly 32% of New Mexicans ages 18 and older had gotten a booster dose of the vaccine, per a Department of Health dashboard. In all, 88% of adults statewide have received at least one vaccine dose, while 75.4% had completed their initial vaccine series.


