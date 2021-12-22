 Four NMMI players named JUCO All-Americans - Albuquerque Journal

Four NMMI players named JUCO All-Americans

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-America first team on Tuesday after helping the Broncos to their first national championship on Friday.

Grant, a sophomore from Buford, Georgia, led the nation in rushing with 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns on 241 carries, averaging 144.2 yards per game for the 12-1 Broncos. He ran for 192 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns to help No. 2-seeded NMMI take down top-seeded and previously unbeaten Iowa Western, 31-13, in the title game in Little Rock, Arkansas. Grant was named the game’s MVP. He has an offer to transfer to New Mexico State, but has yet to announce where he’ll transfer.

Webber, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound sophomore left tackle, has signed with Oklahoma State. He was instrumental in leading the Broncos to No. 1 in NJCAA Division I in rushing yards per game and in scoring.

NMMI 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore tight end Logan Compton and 6-foot-3, 300-pound freshman offensive lineman Joe Ta’ase were named to the NJCAA Division I All-America Second Team.

Compton, from Cypress, Texas, finished the season with 16 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Ta’ase, from Melbourne, Australia, has an offer from Louisana Tech.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM health officials report 48 additional deaths related to ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials reported 48 ... New Mexico health officials reported 48 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic started. ...
2
Four NMMI players named JUCO All-Americans
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Military Institute running back ... New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I ...
3
Man with revoked license charged in fatal DWI-related crash
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say a man whose license ... Deputies say a man whose license was revoked over a previous DWI fatally struck a man while driving intoxicated and fled the scene on ...
4
APD: Man shot in drive-by shooting dies
2021 city election
A man who was shot near ... A man who was shot near Coors and Central on Monday evening has died, police announced Tuesday. Police didn't identify the man and no ...
5
Governor signs bill earmarking $478 million in federal relief ...
ABQnews Seeker
A long-deferred plan to build a ... A long-deferred plan to build a new hospital in Valencia County got a shot in the arm Tuesday, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed ...
6
DA's Office announces arrest in 1997 cold case rape
ABQnews Seeker
More than 24 years ago a ... More than 24 years ago a woman let her cat out of her Northeast Albuquerque apartment and left the door slightly ajar so the ...
7
You better not pout: Sunport holiday travelers urged to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders ... Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders expect the busiest travel days in the coming weeks to be Thursday — the day before Christmas Eve ...
8
State gives $2.3M to six NM companies as part ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded ...
9
Woman arrested for vandalizing police station a second time
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police early Tuesday morning just ... Albuquerque police early Tuesday morning just after midnight arrested a woman for vandalizing the m ...