Four NMMI players named JUCO All-Americans

New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-America first team on Tuesday after helping the Broncos to their first national championship on Friday.

Grant, a sophomore from Buford, Georgia, led the nation in rushing with 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns on 241 carries, averaging 144.2 yards per game for the 12-1 Broncos. He ran for 192 yards on 34 carries and scored two touchdowns to help No. 2-seeded NMMI take down top-seeded and previously unbeaten Iowa Western, 31-13, in the title game in Little Rock, Arkansas. Grant was named the game’s MVP. He has an offer to transfer to New Mexico State, but has yet to announce where he’ll transfer.

Webber, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound sophomore left tackle, has signed with Oklahoma State. He was instrumental in leading the Broncos to No. 1 in NJCAA Division I in rushing yards per game and in scoring.

NMMI 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore tight end Logan Compton and 6-foot-3, 300-pound freshman offensive lineman Joe Ta’ase were named to the NJCAA Division I All-America Second Team.

Compton, from Cypress, Texas, finished the season with 16 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Ta’ase, from Melbourne, Australia, has an offer from Louisana Tech.