Man sentenced to 11 years in fatal 2018 crash

A man who admitted to causing a 2018 fatal crash while fleeing law enforcement officers in a stolen car was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.

Jesus Zapata-Beltran, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Robert Chavez on Aug. 6, 2018.

The plea agreement called for a sentence from six to 15 years in prison.

He was originally charged with first-degree felony murder — a charge used when a person is killed during the commission of certain felony crimes.

Zapata-Beltran was fleeing Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a stolen Hyandai at speeds up to 90 mph when he collided with a van at Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, according to court records.

Chavez, the van driver, died of his injuries 11 days after the crash.

Chavez’s wife, Cecilia Chavez, said at the sentencing hearing that she and her husband would have been married 51 year last July had he survived.

“These were the days we were supposed to enjoy our lives together,” Cecilia Chavez told a judge shortly before sentencing. “He was my life. I miss him every single day.”

Zapata-Beltran apologized to the family in a brief statement.

“Nothing that I say will change what happened that day,” he said. “I’m really sorry I made that mistake and I’m ready to take responsibility. I was immature in a dark world.”

Second Judicial District Judge Alicia Hart said she was troubled that Zapata-Beltran was arrested driving a stolen car less than three months after the crash that killed Chavez.

Zapata-Beltran was arrested in October 2018 driving a stolen Kia. A jury found him guilty in June 2019 of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison, court records show.

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Eagle said Zapata-Beltran’s subsequent arrest showed a pattern of criminal behavior that warranted a 15-year prison sentence.

“His history shows that this was not an accident,” Eagle said. “This was a deliberate choice that he made to speed nearly three times the speed limit.”