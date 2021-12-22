 Man sentenced to 11 years in fatal 2018 crash - Albuquerque Journal

Man sentenced to 11 years in fatal 2018 crash

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jesus Zapata-Beltran (MDC)

A man who admitted to causing a 2018 fatal crash while fleeing law enforcement officers in a stolen car was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.

Jesus Zapata-Beltran, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Robert Chavez on Aug. 6, 2018.

The plea agreement called for a sentence from six to 15 years in prison.

He was originally charged with first-degree felony murder — a charge used when a person is killed during the commission of certain felony crimes.

Zapata-Beltran was fleeing Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a stolen Hyandai at speeds up to 90 mph when he collided with a van at Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, according to court records.

Chavez, the van driver, died of his injuries 11 days after the crash.

Chavez’s wife, Cecilia Chavez, said at the sentencing hearing that she and her husband would have been married 51 year last July had he survived.

“These were the days we were supposed to enjoy our lives together,” Cecilia Chavez told a judge shortly before sentencing. “He was my life. I miss him every single day.”

Zapata-Beltran apologized to the family in a brief statement.

“Nothing that I say will change what happened that day,” he said. “I’m really sorry I made that mistake and I’m ready to take responsibility. I was immature in a dark world.”

Second Judicial District Judge Alicia Hart said she was troubled that Zapata-Beltran was arrested driving a stolen car less than three months after the crash that killed Chavez.

Zapata-Beltran was arrested in October 2018 driving a stolen Kia. A jury found him guilty in June 2019 of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison, court records show.

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Eagle said Zapata-Beltran’s subsequent arrest showed a pattern of criminal behavior that warranted a 15-year prison sentence.

“His history shows that this was not an accident,” Eagle said. “This was a deliberate choice that he made to speed nearly three times the speed limit.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man sentenced to 11 years in fatal 2018 crash
ABQnews Seeker
A man who admitted to causing ... A man who admitted to causing a 2018 fatal crash while fleeing law enforcement officers in a stolen car was sentenced Tuesday to 11 ...
2
NM health officials report 48 additional deaths related to ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials reported 48 ... New Mexico health officials reported 48 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic started. ...
3
Four NMMI players named JUCO All-Americans
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Military Institute running back ... New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I ...
4
Man with revoked license charged in fatal DWI-related crash
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say a man whose license ... Deputies say a man whose license was revoked over a previous DWI fatally struck a man while driving intoxicated and fled the scene on ...
5
APD: Man shot in drive-by shooting dies
2021 city election
A man who was shot near ... A man who was shot near Coors and Central on Monday evening has died, police announced Tuesday. Police didn't identify the man and no ...
6
Governor signs bill earmarking $478 million in federal relief ...
ABQnews Seeker
A long-deferred plan to build a ... A long-deferred plan to build a new hospital in Valencia County got a shot in the arm Tuesday, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed ...
7
DA's Office announces arrest in 1997 cold case rape
ABQnews Seeker
More than 24 years ago a ... More than 24 years ago a woman let her cat out of her Northeast Albuquerque apartment and left the door slightly ajar so the ...
8
You better not pout: Sunport holiday travelers urged to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders ... Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders expect the busiest travel days in the coming weeks to be Thursday — the day before Christmas Eve ...
9
State gives $2.3M to six NM companies as part ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded ...