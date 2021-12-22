 Deputies believe South Valley homicide was self-defense - Albuquerque Journal

Deputies believe South Valley homicide was self-defense

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting as a case of self-defense in Southwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said Tuesday that deputies interviewed the shooter and no charges have been filed.

The incident left 36-year-old Adam Garcia dead.

Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of Cypress Circle SW, near Atrisco and Central. Arriving deputies found Garcia shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, Homicide and Violent Crime are investigating this incident as an act of self-defense,” Fuller said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Deputies believe South Valley homicide was self-defense
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are investigating a Saturday morning ... Deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting as a case of self-defense in Southwest Albuquerque. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said ...
2
Man sentenced to 11 years in fatal 2018 crash
ABQnews Seeker
A man who admitted to causing ... A man who admitted to causing a 2018 fatal crash while fleeing law enforcement officers in a stolen car was sentenced Tuesday to 11 ...
3
NM health officials report 48 additional deaths related to ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials reported 48 ... New Mexico health officials reported 48 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — one of the highest single-day totals since the pandemic started. ...
4
Four NMMI players named JUCO All-Americans
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Military Institute running back ... New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I ...
5
Man with revoked license charged in fatal DWI-related crash
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies say a man whose license ... Deputies say a man whose license was revoked over a previous DWI fatally struck a man while driving intoxicated and fled the scene on ...
6
APD: Man shot in drive-by shooting dies
2021 city election
A man who was shot near ... A man who was shot near Coors and Central on Monday evening has died, police announced Tuesday. Police didn't identify the man and no ...
7
Governor signs bill earmarking $478 million in federal relief ...
ABQnews Seeker
A long-deferred plan to build a ... A long-deferred plan to build a new hospital in Valencia County got a shot in the arm Tuesday, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed ...
8
DA's Office announces arrest in 1997 cold case rape
ABQnews Seeker
More than 24 years ago a ... More than 24 years ago a woman let her cat out of her Northeast Albuquerque apartment and left the door slightly ajar so the ...
9
You better not pout: Sunport holiday travelers urged to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders ... Sunport and Transportation Security Administration leaders expect the busiest travel days in the coming weeks to be Thursday — the day before Christmas Eve ...