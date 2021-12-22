Deputies believe South Valley homicide was self-defense

Deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting as a case of self-defense in Southwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said Tuesday that deputies interviewed the shooter and no charges have been filed.

The incident left 36-year-old Adam Garcia dead.

Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of Cypress Circle SW, near Atrisco and Central. Arriving deputies found Garcia shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, Homicide and Violent Crime are investigating this incident as an act of self-defense,” Fuller said.