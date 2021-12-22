 Officials kill bill that would restrict booze at Los Altos - Albuquerque Journal

Officials kill bill that would restrict booze at Los Altos

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

(Jessica Dyer/Journal)

City officials have put a cork in a plan to restrict alcohol use at Los Altos Park.

The proposal — sponsored by City Councilor Diane Gibson — would have banned drinking at the Northeast Albuquerque park except during special events with permits. The City Council approved the bill Dec. 6, but Mayor Tim Keller vetoed it, taking issue with a separate provision in the legislation that required construction of a storage building for the security officers’ electric carts.

The City Council on Monday failed to overturn Keller’s veto, falling one vote shy of the six required for an override.

Gibson said in an interview she was not surprised “but I am really very disappointed that we could not give more consideration to neighborhoods who are struggling and who are close to Los Altos Park.”

Some councilors had previously raised concerns that limiting alcohol would make the park less attractive to softball tournaments. Councilor Lan Sena, meanwhile, said she did not want to ban drinking at Los Altos Park when there are insufficient treatment options.

“I think the issue here is further criminalizing alcohol addiction without getting to the root of the cause,” Sena said.

The city already prohibits drinking at nearly all of its parks except for special events. Los Altos, however, is one of a few where the city allows regular alcohol consumption.

Gibson had advocated for new restrictions, citing Los Altos’ longstanding public safety challenges, neighborhood concern and the city’s massive ongoing investment intended to make it more user-friendly. The park is undergoing a $30 million transformation that will bring new softball fields, a pedestrian promenade, a BMX pump track and more.

Keller’s veto message did not address the bill’s alcohol provision, focusing instead on its requirement that the city create a security cart storage facility within 50 feet of the park security guards’ office. Gibson and the city’s Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael have sparred over the security cart storage facility during multiple council meetings, and Keller wrote in his veto that dictating the location of buildings for a project “exceeds the authority of the council.”

Councilor Isaac Benton, an architect, questioned the mayor’s veto justification. He also noted the veto did not tackle other parts of the bill.

“We’re throwing out a lot of babies along with the bathwater here,” said Benton, who voted with Brook Bassan, Pat Davis, Trudy Jones and Gibson to override the veto.

But city Parks Director David Simon said in a statement to the Journal on Tuesday the city would consider the park’s alcohol policy.

“Councilor Gibson’s bill raised important issues about alcohol sales and consumption at Los Altos Park. We will work to get input from our community on this matter and look at all options for regulating alcohol appropriately before reopening the park,” Simon said.

Debbie Conger — who lives near Los Altos Park and had urged the council to ban open alcohol containers and booze sales except for special events — said she hoped the council would take up the issue again next year with the arrival of four new members, wondering why the city would allow something at Los Altos that it bars in nearly every other park.

“I don’t see how the police are going to be able to … stop problems in that park if they allow the open consumption of alcohol,” she said. “I just don’t see it.”


