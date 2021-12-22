 Deadly Chimayo fire being examined - Albuquerque Journal

Deadly Chimayo fire being examined

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – Using a search dog and a drone for photographs, investigators have examined the Chimayó home where two young children died in an early morning house fire Dec. 4.

Authorities were seeking to identify any flammable materials, any potential device used to ignite fuel or facilitate a fire or explosion and to determine if the children suffered any injuries prior to the fire, according to a search warrant filed in 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe.

Authorities were also looking through the fire debris for any clothing or other material in the area where the children were found.

Aaleah Carbajal, 10, and Elliana Martinez, 12, were pronounced dead at a Santa Fe hospital after firefighters removed them from the burning home at 28 Plaza Del Cerro. The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to the fire about 4:30 a.m.

No cause for the fire has yet been established, Capt. Jimmy Vigil of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.

The court document states “that injuries to the minor children are unknown and the children need to be examined to identify if the victims suffered any blunt force trauma and or any trauma prior to this incident.”

Investigators need to find out “if this was an intentionally set fire and rule out any other causes of this incident, such as arson, negligent arson and or any other causes of this fire and or crimes,” the warrant said.

Investigators also recovered fire debris from the back sleeping area where the two children were found, and fire debris from the center of the home, the inventory for the search warrant states.

Investigators planned to perform “a complete mechanical inspection” of the property to include water heaters, propane tanks, furnaces, electrical wiring, and components and appliances.


