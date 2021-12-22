 Used Christmas trees are a gift that keeps on giving - Albuquerque Journal

Used Christmas trees are a gift that keeps on giving

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Dave Tapp of Albuquerque tosses his Christmas tree into a large pile of trees that will be recycled into mulch at Eagle Rock Convenience Center in 2016 in Albuquerque. (Marla Brose/Albuquerque Journal)

Don’t trash your cut Christmas tree after the holidays; rather, keep it out of the landfill and recycle for yard mulch.

Recycling programs in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will turn the trees into mulch, which residents can then obtain for free while supplies last.

Gardening enthusiasts advocate using mulch to add organic matter to soil and gardens, help soil retain moisture, reduce weeds and provide a temperature insulating organic cover layer around trees and shrubs.

The program for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents is coordinated by the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation and Public Service Company of New Mexico.

bright spot“Last year, Burqueños helped to recycle over 5,100 Christmas trees and we are looking forward to another successful event this year,” said Matthew Whelan, director of the Solid Waste Management Department. “Through this event we are able to keep trees out of the landfill and offer the mulch to residents for reuse in their gardens while supplies last.”

Residents can deliver trees and pick up free mulch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 27 through Jan. 9, at the three recycling locations: Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, 505-768-3930; Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, 505-768-3925; and Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NW, 505-836-4449.

The Eagle Rock location will also be collecting donations to benefit the Animal Welfare Department.

Further information is available by calling the city’s 311 citizen contact center.

Residents of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County can drop off their cut Christmas trees at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex, 3501 High Resort, at any time; and at the Sandoval County Landfill, 2708 Iris Road, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Mulch will only be available at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex, and crews will only be mulching on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Rio Rancho program is organized by PNM, Sandoval County and Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful, a division of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department.

Residents participating in the Albuquerque or Rio Rancho programs are reminded that trees must be stripped of all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, spikes and stands.

For more information call 505-891-5015.


