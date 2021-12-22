 Undefeated Hawks pull away in second half - Albuquerque Journal

Undefeated Hawks pull away in second half

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The route Volcano Vista’s girls basketball team traveled was decidedly different than three weeks ago.

But the destination remained roughly the same.

The Hawks capped a perfect 2021 calendar year on Tuesday night, pulling away from visiting La Cueva in a 61-41 non-district victory that paired the top two seeds in next month’s Albuquerque Metro Championships.

Volcano Vista beat the Bears 75-49 on opening night 21 days earlier, a game the Hawks controlled throughout. Tuesday’s rematch was extremely tight and competitive for a half – the Hawks missed their first eight shot attempts – with six ties in the first two quarters, including an 18-all deadlock at halftime.

But the Hawks blew it open with an 18-0 wraparound run in the second half to put the Bears (5-3) away.

La Cueva trailed 26-23 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, and when the Bears came out of their near seven-minute scoring drought, they were down 44-23 and it was over.

“We had better spacing in our offense and we started setting our high screen a little higher so we could have more room to drive,” said Hawks coach Lisa Villareal. “And Natalia (Chavez) and Jaelyn (Bates) needed the ball in their hands more in the second half.”

Those two University of New Mexico signees combined for 13 points in the 18-0 run.

Bates had eight points in that stretch, including a 28-footer from the top of the key as the third quarter ended. It was her longest made basket of the season.

“I’ve been really off this season,” said Bates, who led the Hawks with 18 points. “That’s what I kind of need to get going.”

Leading 38-23 after three quarters, Bates nailed another 3 on Volcano Vista’s first possession of the fourth quarter. Chavez added a long 3 of her own moments later for a 21-point advantage.

Volcano Vista went 20-0 this year – 13-0 in the spring when it won the Class 5A state title, and now 7-0 this season. The Hawks and Bears both return to the floor Jan. 4, the first day of the metro tournament.

Chavez finished with 15 points for the Hawks. Eva Love had 10 points to lead La Cueva.


