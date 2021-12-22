 Men's Basketball: Lobos get back on winning track - Albuquerque Journal

Men’s Basketball: Lobos get back on winning track

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Jaelen House, right, tries to dribble past Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston, second from left, and Tyrese Jenkins, as teammate Sebastian Forsling, left, looks on at the Pit on Tuesday night. House scored 16 points to lead the Lobos. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Christmas came early for Richard Pitino on Tuesday night in the Pit.

And while the gift may not have looked beautiful to all — the night started with news of the team’s starting center being dismissed from the program and then the Lobo offense shot just 34.8% from the field — a 68-54 win over visiting Norfolk State was a sight to behold for the Lobos first-year head coach.

“That was the win that we’ve been looking for — the win where the offense isn’t clicking, so to speak,” Pitino said. “There’s going to be games that look like that, and we have not had that in the 13 games that we’ve played (until Tuesday). That’s what we need to look like in Year 1 — playing hard, playing together.”

After dropping three of their past four December games — all in the Pit — the Lobos wrapped up non-conference play with a 7-6 record, surpassing last season’s win total of six, and did so in a game they never trailed, led by as many as 19 in the first half, survived a late rally by Norfolk State (9-4) and closed with a double-digit win.

While the Lobos got their usual one-two scoring punch at the top from guards Jaelen House (16 points, 6 assists, 4 steals) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (13 points, 5 rebounds), Tuesday’s win was far more about the bench.

Backup forwards Emmanuel Kuac (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots) and Jay Allen-Tovar (6 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocked shots) led a first half surge that set the tone for a high-energy, defense-first sort of night that Pitino said gave all the signs — at least for one night — that things are headed in the right direction.

“It was a team effort,” he said. “Again, we’re not where we want to be, by any means, but that looked like a team that’s moving in the right direction.”

With the Lobos leading 11-9 with just over 13 minutes to play in the first half, Kuac, Allen-Tovar and the Lobos bench took over.

■ With 13:18 showing on the clock, Allen-Tovar grabbed a defensive rebound and on the other end of the court set up Kuac with an assist for a dunk.

■ At 12:40, Jeremiah Francis III blocked a shot, Kuac grabbed the rebound, and after two offensive rebounds by the Lobos, Allen-Tovar got a dunk.

■ Kuac then had a tip-in and two more dunks for the next six Lobo points to go along with three blocked shots in the stretch and before the Spartans could catch their breath, UNM rattled off a 16-2 run and led 27-11 with 7:12 left in the half.

“I’m an energy type guy,” Kuac said. “I feel like every time I come out 100%, it helps the team — it gives the team more motivation to keep going hard.”

Norfolk slowly chipped away at the Lobos’ lead, even cutting it to 54-52 with under 5 minutes to play, but another 14-2 Lobos run to close the game ended any thoughts of a Norfolk upset and a ruined holiday break for the home team.

MUSCADIN DISMISSED: Before Tuesday’s game, UNM announced Gethro Muscadin, the 6-10 center who transferred over the summer from Kansas, was no longer with the team.

UNM kicked him off the team for unspecified disciplinary reasons, though neither the news release to the media nor Pitino in the postgame press conference would confirm any specifics, stating it was a mutual decision.

Muscadin, lost his starting role for Sunday’s loss to SMU, played 7:30, but none in the second half.

“My biggest thing with Gethro is — we spoke after SMU and I think we both agreed that it wasn’t the right fit for him,” Pitino said. “And you know, other than that, we wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully we can help them find a spot that is the right fit for him. We’ll help them with whatever we can moving forward.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Men's Basketball: Lobos get back on winning track
Men's basketball
the night started with news of ... the night started with news of the team's starting center being dismissed from the program and then the Lobo offense shot just 34.8% from ...
2
A dozen games into season, Lobos still getting acquainted ...
ABQnews Seeker
A dozen games into the season, ... A dozen games into the season, the inexperienced Lobo basketball team is still very much learning how to play together.
3
UNM announces vaccine requirement for events at the Pit
ABQnews Seeker
Starting Dec. 28, fans in the ... Starting Dec. 28, fans in the Pit must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID test
4
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos could be headed for rare ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos, stats and other odds & ends I was able to empty out of the old notebook after ...
5
SMU routs Lobos, and defense is a major UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kendric Davis scored 33 points and ... Kendric Davis scored 33 points and SMU shot 50% in a game the Mustangs led wire to wire, handing the Lobos their third loss ...
6
NMSU basketball: Men romp at home, women fall at ...
College
Teddy Allen's 19 points lead five ... Teddy Allen's 19 points lead five New Mexico State (10-2) players scoring in double figures in a 93-60 romp over Northern New Mexico Saturday ...
7
Lobos hope solid 3-point defense continues vs. SMU
College
Richard Pitino isn't afraid to show ... Richard Pitino isn't afraid to show off his math skills. He knows 3-pointers are worth more than 2-pointers.  Naturally, then, the first-year Lobos coach ...
8
Frequent free throws fueling Lobos offense
ABQnews Seeker
While the ongoing pandemic has taken ... While the ongoing pandemic has taken a chunk out of the average home attendance figures in Pit so fa ...
9
After embarrassing loss, Lobos responding positively to intense practices
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo players have responded well to ... Lobo players have responded well to a week of tough practices after a bad loss to UTEP that featured three second half technical fouls.