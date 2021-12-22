Men’s Basketball: Lobos get back on winning track

Christmas came early for Richard Pitino on Tuesday night in the Pit.

And while the gift may not have looked beautiful to all — the night started with news of the team’s starting center being dismissed from the program and then the Lobo offense shot just 34.8% from the field — a 68-54 win over visiting Norfolk State was a sight to behold for the Lobos first-year head coach.

“That was the win that we’ve been looking for — the win where the offense isn’t clicking, so to speak,” Pitino said. “There’s going to be games that look like that, and we have not had that in the 13 games that we’ve played (until Tuesday). That’s what we need to look like in Year 1 — playing hard, playing together.”

After dropping three of their past four December games — all in the Pit — the Lobos wrapped up non-conference play with a 7-6 record, surpassing last season’s win total of six, and did so in a game they never trailed, led by as many as 19 in the first half, survived a late rally by Norfolk State (9-4) and closed with a double-digit win.

While the Lobos got their usual one-two scoring punch at the top from guards Jaelen House (16 points, 6 assists, 4 steals) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (13 points, 5 rebounds), Tuesday’s win was far more about the bench.

Backup forwards Emmanuel Kuac (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots) and Jay Allen-Tovar (6 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocked shots) led a first half surge that set the tone for a high-energy, defense-first sort of night that Pitino said gave all the signs — at least for one night — that things are headed in the right direction.

“It was a team effort,” he said. “Again, we’re not where we want to be, by any means, but that looked like a team that’s moving in the right direction.”

With the Lobos leading 11-9 with just over 13 minutes to play in the first half, Kuac, Allen-Tovar and the Lobos bench took over.

■ With 13:18 showing on the clock, Allen-Tovar grabbed a defensive rebound and on the other end of the court set up Kuac with an assist for a dunk.

■ At 12:40, Jeremiah Francis III blocked a shot, Kuac grabbed the rebound, and after two offensive rebounds by the Lobos, Allen-Tovar got a dunk.

■ Kuac then had a tip-in and two more dunks for the next six Lobo points to go along with three blocked shots in the stretch and before the Spartans could catch their breath, UNM rattled off a 16-2 run and led 27-11 with 7:12 left in the half.

“I’m an energy type guy,” Kuac said. “I feel like every time I come out 100%, it helps the team — it gives the team more motivation to keep going hard.”

Norfolk slowly chipped away at the Lobos’ lead, even cutting it to 54-52 with under 5 minutes to play, but another 14-2 Lobos run to close the game ended any thoughts of a Norfolk upset and a ruined holiday break for the home team.

MUSCADIN DISMISSED: Before Tuesday’s game, UNM announced Gethro Muscadin, the 6-10 center who transferred over the summer from Kansas, was no longer with the team.

UNM kicked him off the team for unspecified disciplinary reasons, though neither the news release to the media nor Pitino in the postgame press conference would confirm any specifics, stating it was a mutual decision.

Muscadin, lost his starting role for Sunday’s loss to SMU, played 7:30, but none in the second half.

“My biggest thing with Gethro is — we spoke after SMU and I think we both agreed that it wasn’t the right fit for him,” Pitino said. “And you know, other than that, we wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully we can help them find a spot that is the right fit for him. We’ll help them with whatever we can moving forward.”