Early morning fire burns warehouse storing film props

Albuquerque firefighters remain at the scene of an early morning fire that burned a large warehouse storing film props.

Crews responded to the blaze around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sixth and Haines in the Wells Park area and found smoke and flames coming from what the agency described as a “huge commercial warehouse.”

“Fire crews went defensive immediately because of the size of the building and access,” according to an Albuquerque Fire Rescue news release. “Firefighters worked for hours battling the blaze and eventually the fire was stopped about three hours after initial arrival.”

AFR said the warehouse apparently was used to store movie props, making the fuel load inside “enormous” and which is why it took firefighters some time to extinguish the fire.

“Currently, crews are still on scene and a fire watch will be implemented to ensure the fire doesn’t rekindle,” AFR said around 11 a.m.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians in the incident, the cause of which is unknown at this time.