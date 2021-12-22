Teen pleads guilty in homeless man’s death

A teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering a homeless man in Albuquerque in 2018 will be free by at least the time he is 30 under the terms of a plea agreement he entered into Wednesday.

Timothy Chavez, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Ronnie Ross, a 50-year-old homeless man from Shiprock, in March 2018. Chavez, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, allegedly acted alongside another teenager who is still facing charges. The plea agreement, which includes the factual basis for the crime, was filed under seal for reasons that couldn’t be disclosed, said Marie Legrand Miller, Chavez’s attorney.

District Judge Courtney Weaks, who accepted the plea, didn’t provide the Journal with a copy of the document.

Weaks said in court that the agreement caps Chavez’s sentence at no more than 15 years, but it could also be less. A sentencing hearing hasn’t yet been scheduled. The agreement calls for Chavez to remain in a juvenile detention facility until he is 21.

The agreement marks the end of a more than three-year-old murder case.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Menaul NE near a T-Mobile call center on March 18, 2018, after Ross’ body was found on some rocks on the north side of the street. He had been shot 12 times, including five shots to the head and four shots to the back.

The investigation homed in on Chavez and Anthony Gallegos, now 20, when several young people identified in a criminal complaint as “concerned citizens” came forward and identified them as the shooters.

The group had been celebrating a birthday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel the night of the shooting, and Chavez and Gallegos left the party and shot Ross in the early morning hours. Chavez and Gallegos showed off the gun at the hotel party and bragged about shooting homeless at one point during the night, according to the complaint.

The complaint says a witness told police that Chavez left the party and returned an hour later and said he had shot a homeless man. Chavez and Gallegos then left the party again and went back to the site of the shooting, where they found Ross still alive. Gallegos then shot Ross to “finish him off,” according to the complaint.

Chavez appeared in court during a virtual hearing from a youth detention facility on Wednesday dressed in a green polo shirt. He pleaded guilty but didn’t offer an explanation for what happened the night of Ross’ death.

“I do believe this plea agreement, which is three-and-a-half years in coming in this case, is in my client’s best interest,” Legrand Miller said during the hearing. “And we look forward to expounding on Mr. Chavez’s significant achievements while he’s been in custody this entire time when we get to sentencing.”

Legrand Miller told the Journal her client has excelled in school, matured tremendously and been receiving treatment since his incarceration.

“He’s grown into a very remarkable young man,” she said.

Weaks, Chavez, Legrand Miller and the prosecutor met for about 10 minutes in a private chat before Weaks accepted the plea.

A trial date against Gallegos hasn’t been set.