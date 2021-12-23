TV QUESTIONS: Tom Selleck, Len Cariou play a son, father, despite small age gap

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: How much of an age difference is there between Tom Selleck and Len Cariou? I’m thinking not much.

A: You are correct. Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” will be 77 in January. Cariou, who plays Frank’s father Henry, is 82. That’s some acting magic for you. And, before someone asks, Frank’s children are played by Bridget Moynahan, 50; Donnie Wahlberg, 52; and Will Estes, 43.

Q: I know my question is not the usual kind of request for info. However, I don’t know where to look for an answer. A beautiful poem was read during the funeral service for Bob Dole about “the dash we do during our lifetime.” I would appreciate any help you can offer as to the title or the author.

A: While TV is the topic most of the time, I am open to all kinds of arts and entertainment questions here. The work read at Dole’s funeral is “The Dash” by Linda Ellis. Dole reportedly quoted the poem often in speeches.

Q: Can you tell me if “La Brea” is coming back?

A: It is. NBC ordered a second season in November. But it appears you will not see new episodes before the fall of 2022.

Q: I was a huge fan of the TV show “Felicity” (with Keri Russell) when it aired in the late ’90s/early ’00s. Is it ever going to be available to watch on any channel or streaming service?

A: One place to see it is on Hulu, which has all four seasons from 1998-2002. You should be prepared for some changes in the music. As a New York Times story in April noted, “Felicity” did not secure long-term rights to the songs in the show: “When it came time to re-license the music for DVD and streaming, the distributor, ABC Studios, opted not to bother. If you stream the show now, … song choices have been replaced with cheap-sounding Muzak and tracks by unknown bands.”

