‘Cupid for Christmas’ combines romance, fantasy and the holidays

Ryan Carnes enjoys transforming into characters.

He’s been doing it for a few decades.

The Los Angeles-based actor’s latest film was what he needed to get back to filming after the pandemic.

Carnes is starring in the film “Cupid for Christmas,” which is streaming on Hulu.

“One of the few things that entice me to do a project is there’s something about the script that I respond to positively,” he says. “Then it’s the director and cast members. I also look to see if there’s somebody that I’m excited to work with. This film was unique in that it’s not a traditional romantic comedy or Christmas movie, it has a fantasy element to it.”

The film follows Cupid, the god of love, played by Richard Kind, who is burned out. He wants desperately to retire and hand the bow and arrow over to his protégé: the well-meaning, romantic, and completely hapless Ruby, played by Melanie Stone.

The film then centers on Ruby as she struggles to prove she’s deserving of the bow and arrow after Cupid’s retirement. After one too many mishaps, she’s challenged to find love for the most romantically hopeless person on Earth, Charlie, played by Carnes, before midnight on Christmas Eve.

If she succeeds, she will take over as Cupid permanently, if she fails, she loses her wings forever.

Carnes says the production allowed him to get back on set after months of not working.

Stepping into Charlie’s shoes was a much needed thrill.

“I would say deep down Charlie is a romantic,” Carnes says. “He’s an idealist and he’s someone, who because of his experiences of love in the past, finds himself in situations less than ideal. He’s experience plenty of disappointments. And as a result of those things, he’s walled himself off. He’s chosen to keep it simple and focus on himself.”

Carnes says Charlie does believe in love despite all of his trials.

“I find Charlie’s character and his archetype as something that happens to all of us,” Carnes says. “When we have disappointments and want to open ourselves up, it’s hard. I think it’s a really honest portrayal.”

Carnes does share some similarities with Charlie.

“My trainer knows me very well and I saw him at the gym the other day,” he explains. “He and his wife watched the movie and told me that Charlie and I are so similar. There’s a line in the film where Charlie says, ‘I have my books and that’s all I need.’ That’s the same way I feel.”

Carnes attributes the need for simplicity to his growing up on a farm outside a small rural town in Illinois.

As an only child, he spent much of his time in nature, exploring the acres of woods that surrounded his family’s property. Beyond that, he dedicated his formative years to academics, basketball, baseball and drumming.

“It was a very rural area,’ he says. “I had no siblings and my friends weren’t around because they didn’t live near me. I spent a lot of time in my imagination. I learned to be OK with my own company. It’s a valuable asset and character trait. It can have its downside and I’ve actively focused on addressing it in certain ways. When I need help, I’m much better about reaching out to friends. As I’ve gotten older, this is what is happening.”

Carnes got bit by the acting bug later than most.

While he was studying public policy at Duke University, he took an acting class and his life changed.

He deferred his law school plans and headed to Los Angeles, where he landed a coveted spot on “Desperate Housewives,” where he played Justin.

He’s continued to work steadily, appearing in films including Clint Eastwood’s “Letters From Iwo Jima” and notable roles including an arc on the legendary British science fiction series “Doctor Who,” as the popular character Laszlo – a role that lead to the creation of an action figure in his likeness. He also got to fulfill his childhood dream of dawning superhero tights when he played the title role in the SYFY limited-run series “The Phantom.”

In 2016, Carnes took a turn as a troubled wanderer in the 2016 short film titled, “The Golden Year,” written and directed by Salvador Paskowitz. Carnes also starred opposite Mexican superstar Omar Chaparro in “La Boda de Valentina,” which is one of the top-grossing films of all time in Mexico.

After more than a decade of acting, Carnes is hoping to make it to New Mexico to film a project.

“I’d love to do a Western,” he says. “I’ve grown my hair out for it and I got my cowboy boots. It’s a beautiful place and the right project will come along.”

Carnes hopes that “Cupid for Christmas” will enhance the holiday magic.

“I hope people are getting an openness to magic and to love,” he says of the film. “Love is the most powerful when we allow ourselves to share that love with another person. It can be healing, inspiring and motivating. The film has all that magic.”

