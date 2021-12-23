 COVID forces Colorado State-New Mexico basketball to be called off - Albuquerque Journal

COVID forces Colorado State-New Mexico basketball to be called off

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico’s Jay Allen-Tovar (in white) and Norfolk State Spartan Joe Bryant go after a rebound during the Lobos’ win Tuesday at the Pit. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The University of New Mexico’s much anticipated Mountain West Conference opener vs. 10-0  and 21st-ranked Colorado State, set for Tuesday at the Pit, was called off Wednesday because of COVID-19 issues within the CSU program.

Per a UNM statement: “If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest. “Fans with tickets to the Colorado State game should hold onto their tickets and parking. If the game is rescheduled, the original tickets and parking will be valid. If the game ends up not being rescheduled, ticket holders can contact the UNM Ticket Office. “New Mexico will now open the Mountain West schedule on Jan. 1 with a visit to Nevada. The Lobos’ conference home opener will now be the Utah State game on Jan. 8.”

The Journal is following this story and will update it as it gets more information.


