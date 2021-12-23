 College football: UNM hires strength/conditioning director, Aggies bring in offensive line coach - Albuquerque Journal

College football: UNM hires strength/conditioning director, Aggies bring in offensive line coach

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico announced Wednesday the pending hire of Derrick Baker as Director of Athletic Performance. He has spent the past six years at alma mater San Diego

Derrick Baker (UNM)

State, where he worked with football, track/cross country and men’s golf.

“Derrick will help our team get bigger and stronger, which will allow our guys to better withstand the grind of a season,” Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales, who worked alongside Baker at SDSU, said in a statement. “Our goal will always be to be the most physical team in our league, and Derrick will be a key factor in reaching that goal.”

NEW MEXICO STATE: Andrew Mitchell is following new head coach Jerry Kill from TCU to become the Aggies’ offensive line coach, NMSU announced Wednesday. Mitchell was an offensive analyist this season for 5-7 TCU. He played at Oklahoma State from 2008-2010 and spent time on offseason or practice squads of three NFL teams through 2012.

 

Andrew Mitchell (New Mexico State photo)

