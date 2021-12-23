‘Call the Midwife’ holiday episode to air Christmas Day on PBS

Zephryn Taitte knows that patience pays off.

When the London-based actor was cast as Cyril Robinson in the BBC hit series, “Call the Midwife,” it was for a recurring role.

The long-running series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

Since joining the series, Taitte has been moved up to a series regular.

“It seems like everyone liked the character,” he says with a laugh. “I was able to flourish with the character and I’m happy about that. I never expected this stuff and you get these gems sometimes. Now I’m a household fixture for Christmas.”

Taitte and the rest of the cast from “Call the Midwife” will appear in a holiday special, which will air on 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

According to the official synopsis, the special takes place at Christmas 1966, which promises to be memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant mums to be, each with their own challenging case.

Luckily, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team.

Taitte is overwhelmed with how successful “Call the Midwife” has been in England and in the United States.

He says the series provides a form of comfort for viewers.

“It’s become a piece of their lives,” he says. “The Christmas special does just that. It’s about overcoming obstacles and having a sense of togetherness.”

Over the course of the series, Taitte says viewers have seen only a few sides of Cyril Robinson.

“I don’t think we’ve seen all of the layers,” he says of his character. “What makes it so much fun is that I don’t know what I am going to get with the show. At first, he’s just a mechanic. He’s trying to better himself and then falls in love and becomes part of the community. Now he’s a leader of the congregation. It’s a nice little ride. Viewers will get to see him wrestle with things that test his resilience. He’s trying to be a better man and it takes a lot of work. It’s interesting to see his journey with this show.”

ON TV

“Call the Midwife” holiday special will air at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1

“Downton Abbey” the film will be shown at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.