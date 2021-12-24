Max Gomez returns home to NM for a series of holiday concerts

In order for Max Gomez to get ready for the holiday season, he has to return home to Taos.

This year, he traveled early, not only to beat the crowds, but to see family and plan for multiple performances.

He will perform two shows at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“Years ago, when I was a young dreamer and used to walk around the rail yard in with my dad in Santa Fe, I saw the Jean Cocteau building,” he says. “I remember seeing the venue and thinking it would be a cool place to perform. I always thought to myself that when it comes back to life, I would do a show there. Now I’m happy to have a show on the schedule.”

Gomez will perform the Santa Fe shows, then travel back to Taos for two shows at the Taos Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 30. On Jan. 1, he will perform at the Motherlode Saloon in Red River, and then on Jan. 2, he will perform at Fuller Lodge Art Center in Los Alamos.

For some shows, Gomez will be joined by singer-songwriter Joe Purdy.

“Santa Fe will be a mixed bag of a show,” Gomez says. “There will be a few songs of the season to help celebrate the holidays. Joe Purdy will be my special guest for the night. He and I will duet some songs. It’s going to be a special night for the both of us.”

Gomez is constantly writing and working on new material for an upcoming album.

“I’m really bringing some of my new songs to life,” he says. “I’m getting them recorded and produced. I’ll be unveiling some of those, as well as some songs that have never been heard before.”

It’s been two years since Gomez has performed in Santa Fe. His last show was in December 2019 at the James A. Little Theater.

Gomez has shared stages with contemporary greats including Shawn Mullins, James McMurtry, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Patty Griffin and John Hiatt.

Since Gomez wasn’t touring for nearly all of 2020, he sat at home and wrote — frequently. When he is not on the road with his music, he splits his time between Los Angeles and Taos.

“The pandemic gave me a lot of time to reflect and think about my next move,” he says. “Eventually, I’d love to make it back to Taos to live. I think that’s a few years away. It’s a nice goal to have again. Let my roots grow there and see what type of music comes out of me there.”

Gomez will also be joined by singer-songwriter Earl Buck for a few performances.

“I love that we’re able to carry on with this tradition,” he says of the holiday shows. “It’s great to be performing live again.”

Max Gomez Holiday Concert

WHEN AND WHERE: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma, Santa Fe; 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Taos Center for the Arts, 133 Paseo del Pueblo, Taos; 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, Motherlode Saloon, 406 Main St., Red River; 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, Fuller Lodge Art Center, 2132 Central Ave., Los Alamos

HOW MUCH: $25 or $40, plus fees at jeancocteaucinema.com for Santa Fe event; $25 and $40, plus fees at holdmyticket.com for Taos event; $15, plus fees at holdmyticket.com for Red River event; $30, plus fees at holdmyticket.com for Los Alamos event.

INFORMATION: Masks are required and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test needed for entrance