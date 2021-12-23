Spreading the holiday spirit year round: 5 US-Mexico border shelters invest in humanity

“Biden administration loses appeal regarding ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy” reads the Journal’s Dec. 15 headline. This is a shocking decision. Why was President Trump free to enact this cruel policy and President Biden not allowed to undo it? And why has there been no mention of the extraordinary danger imposed on migrants forced back into highly dangerous cities like Juárez, Mexico? In 2020, there were 1,644 homicides in Juárez, population of 1.5 million, compared to 468 in New York City, population 8.5 million.

However, there are bright spots, some of which have been overlooked and underutilized to date. Take a look at five programs that are helping migrants in the Juárez-Palomas-Deming area.

We began taking food and clothing to La Casa del Migrante in late 2018 and have always been amazed at the dedication, energy and humanity of its leader, Padre Javier Calvillo. He has cared for up to 500 migrants a night, and they have always received safety, shelter, food and medical care. He is the leader in the Juárez area.

Ruben Garcia of Annunciation House in El Paso is the unquestioned leader on the U.S. side and has been caring for migrants for 43 years, using a vast network of resources, in addition to his own shelters. When I spoke to him in October, he was expecting as many as 200 some time that day. How can he endure this constant pressure? “The people keep me young,” he says.

Inside the dilapidated-looking, multi-story Respettrans building near the international bridge in Juárez, there is order, cleanliness, ample food and an attitude of caring. When the director, Grecia Herrera, is working at her day job, the migrant residents manage the facility. For example, a young man named Gerardo Quevedo from the state of Michoacán is in charge of the ground floor, which includes the cooking and eating area.

When we … last visited, about 180 migrants were staying there, mostly women with children from Michoacán, Mexico.

Much of their food and clothing comes from the Dignity Mission in Placitas, N.M., which makes huge monthly deliveries to Dr. Eva Moya in El Paso who, in turn, gets them delivered across the border to shelters in Juárez.

The Tierra del Oro shelter in Palomas is much smaller, housing about 30 when I visited in November. Migrants arrive at all times of the day or night, but, fortunately, the shelter is supplied with food, clothing and baby supplies via the work of Border Partners in Deming, a tireless volunteer named Sandra Magallanes, also from Deming, and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Silver City led by Barbara Gabioud.

Last, I want to mention the volunteers in Deming who started a shelter in 2018 when the Border Patrol simply dumped hundreds of migrants in their community. There was always a sense of enormous pride in their work and I remember Aaron Sera, the city manager, saying, “Our goal is to be the model shelter on the Southwest border.”

The shelter had to close when the Remain in Mexico program began and is now a food bank that is very much needed in Deming, one of New Mexico’s poorer communities. Ariana Saladares, co-founder of Colores United, which manages the food bank, says her plan is to build a new shelter about 10 miles south of Deming, which would initially house 100 migrants. “We’re always welcoming,” she says. “We have to invest in humanity.”

This is clearly a program that should be given federal support, and it will be needed … with the reinstatement of the Remain in Mexico program.

Those who make the grueling, dangerous trip north to the United States to seek asylum should be treated with humanity. That’s the message these five shelters and their leaders convey. The question now is, can the U.S. and Mexican governments work together to support these unique programs?

Morgan Smith has been documenting conditions on the border for the past decade. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.