 Second Street Brewery’s director of art and branding is crushing it with locally-inspired creations - Albuquerque Journal

Second Street Brewery’s director of art and branding is crushing it with locally-inspired creations

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Mariah Scee is the director of art and branding for Second Street Brewery. Here she poses with the cans and packaging for their new barley wine. Behind her is a wall she has been painting at the Brewery’s Rufina Street Taproom. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

When Mariah Cameron Scee pictured her life as an artist, she never imagined it between the walls of a brewery.

But that’s where she landed and if awards are any indication, she’s thriving.

Scee is the director of art and branding for Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe, responsible for organizing events, marketing and graphic design. She has been with the company for five years and those colorful Second Street beer cans and labels one sees on the shelves at local stores are her creations.

Scee worked in bars and restaurants for many years to support herself while pursing her own art and freelance illustration. She earned a bachelor of fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design. Working for the brewery, she said, has given her the opportunity to remain in the service industry while also working as a designer.

“Beer design is at such an interesting time in history right now,” she said. “Fifteen years ago beer cans were boring. Now you have to be able to catch people’s eye.”

This is a beer glass designed by Mariah Scee, the director of art and branding for Second Street Brewery. It was designed for the Pint Day fundraiser for the New Mexico Brewers Guild. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

The New Mexico Brewers Guild asked Scee to design a pint glass that was sold at local breweries this November as a fundraiser for the guild. She used the state fossil — a Coelophysis bauri — as inspiration for her design. The glass features a skeletal dinosaur with a blue, jagged mountain range in the background and it sold out in a matter of hours at most breweries that stocked it.

Leah Black, outgoing executive director of the guild, has worked with Scee for several years.

“I think Mariah is such a great artist because she is ever-evolving,” Black said. “She seems to be constantly exploring what she might be able to do or trying to learn how to do new things in new mediums, always stepping out of her comfort zone. Not only that, she is a fantastic human being, who sorta really cares about other humans and how she can help to make them thrive and shine.”

In 2020, Scee won a gold “Crushie” in the Craft Beer Marketing Awards for her can design for Second Street’s Agua Fria Pilsner. She won the people’s choice best can packaging design and the best packaging award for her 2018 Skookum Limited edition release design. Her artwork for the 2019 Barleywine packaging and labels was named the global winner in 2021.

Scee said she tries to tie all her designs back into New Mexico and the natural world.

Rod Tweet, president and brewmaster of Second Street Brewery, said Scee helped transition the company into packaged liquor sales with her artistic talent and ability to convert her design into a commercial product.

“The craft market these days is brutally competitive, and I have a belief that what succeeds is a strong execution on all fronts, the branding, the package art, and of course the beer — you’ve got to do it all,” Tweet said. “Her work has certainly contributed to our success in the retail packaged market.”

Scee said she loves the creative freedom the brewing industry can offer to an artist.

“It’s so much fun for me,” she said. “… I get paid to design beer cans. That’s honestly the coolest job in the world.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Artist Virgil Ortiz uses traditional pottery methods and merges ...
Arts
The clay called to Virgil Ortiz ... The clay called to Virgil Ortiz when he was 15 years old.The Cochiti Pueblo artist's w ...
2
Our home for the holidays
Arts
What we have all probably collectively ... What we have all probably collectively learned through this column, is that when it co ...
3
Thanks for the hoppy memories
Blogs
Carmen Duran was Instagram famous without ... Carmen Duran was Instagram famous without even knowing what an Instagram was.Some call ...
4
Water leak closes NHCC Art Museum to public
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum is closed to the public due to a water leak on Sunday. According to the Department of ...
5
Local actor Benito Martinez stars in multi-holiday rom-com 'With ...
Entertainment
Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez ... Growing up in Albuquerque, Benito Martinez found his love for acting.His mother founde ...
6
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar a cozy space to ...
Dining Reviews
There's something joyful about cooking holiday ... There's something joyful about cooking holiday meals. The planning, shopping, cooking and washing di ...
7
'Enchanted Foods of ABQ' returns, scouring the Duke City ...
Blogs
Lifting up others.This is the mantra ... Lifting up others.This is the mantra that Keith Allen and Felicia Masias live by.< ...
8
When dinosaurs ruled Antarctica
Entertainment
Sometimes patience pays off.For the New ... Sometimes patience pays off.For the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation, t ...
9
Artist Eric Romero draws inspiration from the Land of ...
Arts
Ideas run rampant in Eric Romero's ... Ideas run rampant in Eric Romero's head.It's a full-time job keeping them in order.