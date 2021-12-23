Alamogordo chimps deserve a happy ending after life in a lab

Thirty-five chimpanzees are still being held in a laboratory facility in Alamogordo because of Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Will you speak out for them and help write the last chapter of their lives?

You may know the story as well as I do. These same chimpanzees at the Alamogordo Primate Facility on Holloman Air Force Base were subjected to decades of grievous medical experimentation with little to no benefit to human health.

I’ve known about these chimpanzees since the early 1980s because my father worked at the Coulston Foundation in Alamogordo, where these same chimps were held in appalling conditions. Decades later, my own reviews of the chimp records confirm the trauma and suffering they endured. My father could not change the outcomes for these chimps back then. But, we can now.

In 2015, the NIH announced the retirement of chimpanzees from medical experimentation. Federal law mandates funding to care for these chimps and demands that they are sent to the national sanctuary, Chimp Haven, in Louisiana.

In Alamogordo, these chimpanzees are housed in stark, laboratory conditions with minimal enrichment, in groups as small as two individuals. At the sanctuary, these chimps would live in large, bonded social groups in a natural and stimulating environment where their health and behavioral needs would be addressed by a skilled and compassionate team of behaviorists, care staff and veterinarians.

Life at Chimp Haven sounds like a happy ending to the chimps’ story, right?

Unbelievably, NIH Director Collins has chosen to violate federal law and dishonor his own commitment to retire these chimps to sanctuary at Chimp Haven.

It is hard to understand, especially when you consider that:

• Sanctuary life is dramatically cheaper for taxpayers – $124 per day at APF vs. $26 per day at Chimp Haven.

• Chimp Haven was created specifically to care for chimpanzees used formerly in invasive biomedical experiments.

• Laboratories are not sanctuaries and cannot meet the chimps’ complex needs.

In a recent letter to Collins, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questioned why these chimps have not been released to the sanctuary. The senator states, “It appears the NIH is stonewalling Congress, and failing to prioritize the welfare of these chimpanzees and taxpayers’ wishes. The extraordinary conflict of interest and lack of transparency is deeply concerning.”

Life in a lab on Holloman AFB is stifling for these chimpanzees and in no way replaces life at Chimp Haven, where they would live in a natural setting, with the freedom to choose how to spend their time, and opportunities to play, explore and climb.

The release of these chimps to sanctuary is about doing the right thing for the chimps. Dooming them to live out the rest of their days in a laboratory in Alamogordo is a stain on Collins, the NIH and New Mexico.

Tell our New Mexico senators and representatives that you want the Alamogordo chimps released to sanctuary. We must hold the NIH and Collins accountable.

Speak out loudly for the 35 surviving Alamogordo chimps. You can help secure a happy ending for them.