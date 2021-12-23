Lighting the way: New Mexico takes illumination to another level for the holidays

It seems the world slows down just a little bit around the holiday season.

In New Mexico, we’re fortunate enough to have unique traditions to help light the way.

Here are a few of the events that can be done on Christmas Eve.

Albuquerque

For decades, ABQ Ride’s Luminaria Tour has been a tradition for many on Christmas Eve. As in previous years, tickets for the annual event sold out in hours, but those willing can take their own tour. A map can be viewed at luminariatour.com.

Ticket-holders are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes before their scheduled departure, according to an ABQ RIDE news release.

Tour times are scheduled for 5:30, 5:50, 6:10, 6:45, 7:05 and 7:25 p.m. This year’s theme for the tour is “A Storybook Christmas.”

Bathrooms are available at the convention center. Drinks with lids will be allowed on the buses but food and open liquid containers are prohibited.

Free parking also will be available for disabled and special-needs individuals in the parking lot at the northwest corner of Third and Marquette NW, the news release said.

Parking underneath Civic Plaza is also free.

The major areas of the Luminaria Tour are: Old Town; the neighborhoods of Albuquerque Country Club; and Los Altos, off of Old Coors and Old Town. The tour lasts about 45 minutes.

Masks are required for passengers inside the Convention Center and on board buses during the tour.

Lincoln

“Luminarias in Lincoln” will take place beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the Lincoln Historic Site.

The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Pageant Committee and Friends of Historic Lincoln and featuring a special appearance by Santa and his trusty steed, Goober, the Longhorn steer.

Volunteers and participants will begin assembling the luminarias at the Pageant grounds at 9 a.m. and place the luminarias later in the afternoon. Lighting of the luminarias will commence around 4 p.m. At approximately 5-5:30 p.m., just before dark, a very special guest, Goober, the Longhorn steer will arrive at the Lincoln Community Church with Santa. Following the celebration of Goober and Santa’s arrival, the community will have a church service in the Community Church. Afterwards, there will be hot chocolate available to warm those who want to socialize or walk the street to view the luminarias. The event is free and open to the public.

Mesilla

The Town of Mesilla’s most awaited event will once again take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The beautifully historic community will be carefully lit up with traditional luminarias, all along Avenida de Mesilla, lighting the way to the plaza. Festivities will include live Christmas caroling and complimentary traditional Mexican hot chocolate. The event is free and open to the public.

Santa Fe

Canyon Road is home to some of the world’s best galleries. Yet, on Friday, Dec. 24, the area will be transformed by farolitos as thousands of people visit for the annual Canyon Road Farolito Walk. The Farolito Walk is free and open to everyone. No reservations or tickets are needed. The walk, which starts on Christmas Eve at dusk, is extremely popular and draws thousands of people each year. Please be prepared for crowds and a slow moving pace. To avoid the rush, consider coming later in the evening, around 8 p.m. Strollers are very difficult to maneuver along the cobblestone streets and uneven sidewalks, in addition to blocking pedestrian paths and causing traffic jams. Visit farolitowalk.com for more information.