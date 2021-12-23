Warm weather melts home heating bills a bit

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The grinch messed with home heating bills this holiday season, stuffing the average consumer’s stocking with a New Mexico Gas Co. bill that’s about 64% higher this December compared with last year.

But unseasonably warm weather in November and much of December has, at least so far, staved off the outright heating-bill shock that many feared in October, when natural gas prices reached their highest sustained levels since 2014. Unusually warm, sunny days have allowed local consumers to avoid cranking up their thermostats, lowering their bills through reduced consumption, while also alleviating the previous inflationary spiral in prices that began last summer, said NM Gas Co. Director of Gas Management Josh Tilbury.

“We were forecasting much higher prices coming into winter, but warmer weather in the fall and now has significantly lowered demand,” Tilbury told the Journal. “Prices have come down, although they’re still much higher than a year ago.”

Average customer paying 64% more

The utility estimates a $139 average residential consumer bill for NM Gas customers this December. That’s up about 64% from the average $85 bill in December 2020, company spokesman Tim Korte told the Journal.

This November’s average residential bill was $100, up 70% from the average $59 bill in November 2020.

January bills could, however, be somewhat lower, depending on the weather, because the price NM Gas pays for natural gas dropped between November and December. The company buys all its gas from producers in the San Juan Basin in the Four Corners area, and from the Permian Basin in southeastern New Mexico.

Wholesale prices for San Juan natural gas fell about 12% this month to $5.08 per 1,000 cubic feet, down from to $5.77 in November. And Permian prices dropped 15%, from $5.58 to $4.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

That, in turn, lowered the retail price utility customers pay from 78 cents per therm of consumption to 71 cents. And although wholesale costs for January are not yet available, the utility estimates next month’s retail price to drop another 15%, to 60 cents per therm.

Still, while welcome relief for many, customers are paying much more for the natural gas they use this winter compared with last year. That’s because wholesale prices from the San Juan and Permian basins remain about double what they were last winter, as are the per-therm retail prices paid by customers.

NM Gas charges retail consumers the actual cost of gas. Its profits come from delivery services.

“We don’t make any additional money on the cost of gas,” Korte said. “Customers pay what we pay for the commodity.”

Pandemic, heat drive costs

The pandemic, combined with last summer’s intense heat waves, are largely to blame for this winter’s high prices.

The heat stressed output from natural gas-generating plants throughout the Southwest over the summer, driving up the costs for electricity needed to keep air conditioners running at full blast. And, with the economy reopening as coronavirus vaccinations gained ground in the spring and early summer, demand for electricity spiked across the board.

Those pressures cut natural gas supplies, driving wholesale prices up to seven-year highs by early October.

Warm weather and the subsequent decline in demand have alleviated supply issues, stunting prices just in time for the holidays. But the holiday cheer may fade in early January, when much colder weather is expected across the country.

And how long that winter chill lasts is an open question.

“Weather monitors are still forecasting a higher probability of warmer-than-normal weather through the winter,” Tilbury said. “But things can change, and if it gets really cold in January and February, prices could go up.”

That happened last winter, which was also unusually warm for much of the season. But a weeklong, severe Arctic chill in February stressed natural gas supplies across the country and NM Gas consumers are still paying for it today, Korte said.

NM Gas Co. was forced to pay sky-high prices that week to keep scarce supply flowing through its system.

“In that one week, we spent $110 million on gas to supply our customers,” Korte said. “That’s the same amount we spent on gas during all of 2020.”

To soften the blow on consumers, the state Public Regulation Commission approved a request by the utility to spread its cost recovery over 30 months, with a small charge on each customer’s monthly bill, starting in July 2021.

“The impact on the average residential bill is between $5 and $8 per month per customer,” Korte said. “That will continue through December 2023, then drop off.”

On a brighter note, the utility is working to buy more natural gas from the Permian Basin, where wholesale prices are cheaper than in the San Juan Basin. The company constructed a new, 10-mile pipeline early this year to transport gas from a processing facility near Carlsbad to existing pipelines that connect with the utility system.

“That’s helped a lot,” Tilbury said. “We’re sourcing quite a bit of gas now every day from that plant.”