 FOG names new executive director - Albuquerque Journal

FOG names new executive director

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Shannon Kunkel, the incoming executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said she hopes to “grow and diversify the organization’s membership,” as well as continue FOG’s quest to hire a full-time “sunshine” lawyer.

Named to the position by FOG’s board of directors, Kunkel, an Albuquerque native and graduate of the University of New Mexico, will take over on Jan. 3, according to a Tuesday news release.

She will replace outgoing executive director Melanie Majors, who announced in October she was retiring.

Kunkel graduated with honors from UNM where she studied journalism, advertising and marketing. She most recently worked with Common Cause New Mexico, managing digital and social media, and outreach and development for the organization. She has also worked in marketing for the Roadrunner Food Bank and the Albuquerque Publishing Co.

“Transparency and the public’s right to know are coming under attack from numerous fronts,” FOG president Susan Boe said in a news release. “We are pleased to welcome Shannon at this critical time as FOG takes on these challenges.”

Shannon Kunkel

Kunkel told the Journal on Tuesday that taking the job at FOG is “a bit of a homecoming for me because I worked for FOG as a part-time membership director back in 2014 and 2015, so I’m familiar with the organization and looking forward to this new capacity.”

She said she will continue FOG’s primary work as a government watchdog organization, and will work on raising funds to hire a full-time lawyer to focus on transparency issues related to the Inspection of Public Records Act and the Open Meetings Act.

“We will still be operating the hotline (505-764-3750) to deal with concerns from citizens, concerns from journalists or even other public officials,” Kunkel said.

Majors is leaving FOG after serving as executive director since 2018. She had previously been a member of FOG’s board of directors.

She came to FOG with more than 35 years of communications experience working as a reporter for the Grants Daily Beacon, as an assignments editor and producer at KOB-TV, and in public relations.

She is also an adjunct professor at UNM, teaching broadcast and print journalism, and public relations.

“I’m 66 and I’ve been working for 44 years, and I want to see what life is like when you’re not working,” Majors said. “I’m looking forward to no more deadlines, and if COVID ever abates I’m looking forward to traveling. It’s just time for me to leave and time for someone with fresh ideas and a lot of energy to step in.

“I’ve had a really great board and have nothing but admiration for them. They are all hard-working volunteers that give so much of their time, their talent and their money on behalf of all New Mexicans.”


