 Protect pipes now from winter freeze later - Albuquerque Journal

Protect pipes now from winter freeze later

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Don’t let your guard down because of forecasts calling for a warmer and drier winter in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is reminding residents that it is still important to safeguard household pipes and sprinkler systems against ice damage.

Investing a relatively small amount of effort now in preparation can save time and money later. Among the tips offered by the water authority:

 

Shut down your sprinkler system, turn off the automatic timer and bleed the system of water to avoid pipe damage.

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses. Detaching the hose allows water to drain from the pipe, so an overnight freeze doesn’t burst the faucet.

Cover outdoor faucets with insulating foam covers and wrap exposed outdoor pipes.

Make sure all household members know where the master shutoff valve is located and how to turn it off in case a pipe bursts.

Insulate pipes and faucets in unheated indoor areas, such as a garage, basement, crawl space, or space beneath a mobile home using standard pipe wrapping material or “heat tape” available at most hardware or building supply stores.

Seal off access doors, air vents and cracks to prevent winter winds from penetrating interior spaces where water pipes may be subjected to freezing temperatures.


