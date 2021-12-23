 Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured - Albuquerque Journal

Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BAYTOWN, Texas — Crews extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that broke out early Thursday, injuring four people.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. Four people were injured but everyone else on site has been accounted for, said Rohan Davis, the refinery’s manager.

Three of the injured were taken to hospitals by helicopter while the fourth was taken by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. ExxonMobil said air quality monitoring has not revealed any issues. No evacuations or shelter-in-place orders have been issued.

The refinery, located along the Houston Ship Channel, has the capacity to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil each day. It employs about 7,000 people, according to the company’s website.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Two charged in carjack-kidnap killing in February
ABQnews Seeker
An arrest warrant has been filed ... An arrest warrant has been filed for a man and a woman and detectives are working to identify two others involved in the case
2
Warm weather melts home heating bills a bit
Albuquerque News
But NM consumers still face much ... But NM consumers still face much higher costs for winter warmth this year
3
NM to hand out at-home tests as omicron looms
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 hot spots, low-income areas to ... COVID-19 hot spots, low-income areas to recieve some 20,000 kits
4
Governor signs emergency bill to fix medical malpractice law
ABQnews Seeker
House Bill 11 was passed by ... House Bill 11 was passed by lawmakers during a 12-day special session that ended last w
5
Lawmakers seek more research on public power
Energy
Formal analysis would study cost and ... Formal analysis would study cost and benefits
6
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of homeless man
ABQnews Seeker
Timothy Chavez, now 19, will spend ... Timothy Chavez, now 19, will spend no more than 15 years in prison
7
Program keeps folks from being left out in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The average once-a-year energy assistance payment ... The average once-a-year energy assistance payment is about $285
8
FOG names new executive director
ABQnews Seeker
Government watchdog organization also hopes to ... Government watchdog organization also hopes to hire a full-time lawyer
9
Protect pipes now from winter freeze later
ABQnews Seeker
A small effort now can save ... A small effort now can save time and money later