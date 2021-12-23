 Suspected serial killer indicted in 1988 shooting of teen - Albuquerque Journal

Suspected serial killer indicted in 1988 shooting of teen

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Paul Apodaca

A man who police say has confessed to three cold case homicides in the 1980s has now been charged in two of them.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted 53-year-old Paul Apodaca on a charge of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Stella Gonzales. Gonzales was walking home with a friend near Central and the river in the early morning hours of September 9, 1988 when she was shot in the back of the head.

She died two days later.

The case went cold until Apodaca was arrested on a warrant over the summer. That’s when, police say, he confessed to killing three females — including Gonzales.

Apodaca’s attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stella Gonzales (Courtesy APD)

In August, Apodaca was charged in the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Althea Oakeley in June of 1988. Oakeley was walking home from a party near the University of New Mexico when she was brutally attacked.

Police say he has also confessed to shooting 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette as she was driving home from a friend’s house in the summer of 1989. Arquette’s death gained the national spotlight as her mother — novelist Lois Duncan — worked tirelessly for justice. Duncan, the author of “I know what you did last summer,” wrote the book “Who killed my daughter?” about Arquette’s death.

Albuquerque Police Department investigators say they believe Apodaca targeted Oakeley, Arquette and Gonzales because they were females in vulnerable positions. They say Apodaca didn’t know any of the victims but has talked about his hatred of women.

Apodaca is already being held pending trial in the Oakeley case. Prosecutors have asked for him to be held in Gonzales’s case as well.


