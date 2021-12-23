 Homewise receives federal grant funding - Albuquerque Journal

Homewise receives federal grant funding

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico-based nonprofit Homewise is receiving $690,000 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

Homewise, which focuses on helping low- and middle-income residents buy and own homes, is one of 265 CDFIs across the country to receive the award, according to a news release from Homewise. The release states that the funding is intended to increase lending and investment activity in low-income and economically distressed communities.

Homewise received two grants from the Treasury Department: a $590,000 Base Financial Assistance award, and a $100,000 Persistent Poverty Counties-Financial Assistance award, according to the release.

The organization said it plans to use the funding to provide assistance to low-income homebuyers by allowing homebuyers to use the funds toward the down payment of their home.

For more information about the award, visit www.cdfifund.gov.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Homewise receives federal grant funding
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico-based nonprofit Homewise is receiving ... New Mexico-based nonprofit Homewise is receiving $690,000 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury&# ...
2
Suspected serial killer indicted in 1988 shooting of teen
ABQnews Seeker
A man who police say has ... A man who police say has confessed to three cold case homicides in the 1980s has now been charged in two of them. On ...
3
The Owl makes annual Christmas gift to charity
ABQnews Seeker
Dozens and dozens of ones, fives, ... Dozens and dozens of ones, fives, and tens tacked on the wall of the famous Owl Bar and Café by loc ...
4
Two charged in carjack-kidnap killing in February
ABQnews Seeker
An arrest warrant has been filed ... An arrest warrant has been filed for a man and a woman and detectives are working to identify two others involved in the case
5
Program keeps folks from being left out in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The average once-a-year energy assistance payment ... The average once-a-year energy assistance payment is about $285
6
FOG names new executive director
ABQnews Seeker
Government watchdog organization also hopes to ... Government watchdog organization also hopes to hire a full-time lawyer
7
Protect pipes now from winter freeze later
ABQnews Seeker
A small effort now can save ... A small effort now can save time and money later
8
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of homeless man
ABQnews Seeker
Timothy Chavez, now 19, will spend ... Timothy Chavez, now 19, will spend no more than 15 years in prison
9
Governor signs emergency bill to fix medical malpractice law
ABQnews Seeker
House Bill 11 was passed by ... House Bill 11 was passed by lawmakers during a 12-day special session that ended last w