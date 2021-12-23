Co-Starters program shines light for Grant County entrepreneurs

SILVER CITY – Co-Starters, a 10-week-long program that equips entrepreneurs of all kinds with the insights, relationships, and tools needed to turn business ideas into action, has helped a number of budding businesspeople in Grant County develop their own businesses and be able to work for themselves.

“My cohort was pretty awesome,” said Damien Davies, who joined and graduated from the program this past summer. “… I had already started my small business, and so I went essentially to get some of the foundational knowledge I needed to run it.”

Davies’ business, Boxcar Stickers, prints wholesale stickers, banners, marketing materials and signs – and he began to grow his business before his time in the program had even ended.

Josie Ross owns Kneeling Nun Soapworks, and was in the same cohort as Davies. Ross is a U.S. Army combat veteran and New Mexico native born in Artesia. She started her business in December 2019, and after completing her cohort, became fully self-employed. While the soapworks is based in Mimbres, her products are sold in Silver City as well.

“Co-Starters helped me think about things like branding,” Ross said. “The owner of Boxcar Stickers helped me out (with) labels for our products that need waterproofing – for example, our shaving soap and lotions. Through networking in that class with Damien, I now have these wonderful labels done locally.”

The program also offers more conventional business education.

“They had a certified public accountant come and talk to us, so that gave me a better idea of what I need to do for taxes,” Ross said.

Co-Starters is a national program, run through the Southwest New Mexico ACT in Grant County. To join, all that’s needed is an idea that the prospective business owner must be willing to question, shape and fine-tune with others.

“Each week, we go through the curriculum, and it really helps the entrepreneur get an idea of what their business really is,” said Cassandra Hartley, Co-Starters’ local coordinator.

The program has been running in Grant County since the summer of 2020, and has had six cohorts with a total of 46 graduates, according to Hartley.

Hartley’s husband, Ronald, is also a graduate of the program, and recently moved to Silver City. He’s started a landscaping business, Enchanted Touch.

“I was lucky enough to begin my session at the same time that I started doing the type of work that I ended up turning into a business,” he said. ” … About two weeks after completing the session, I got my business license from the city and opened up a business account locally – so it was the perfect timing.”

Spring 2022 Co-Starters registration is now open for entrepreneurs interested in joining. Classes begin Jan. 25. Visit swnmact.org for more information.