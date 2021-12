A person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in Northwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting at Bluewater Village, just north of Central and Coors NW.

She said they found a person dead.

“This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it is available,” Atkins said.