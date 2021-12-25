 Editorial: Merry Christmas! - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Merry Christmas!

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

This holiday season was supposed to be much different than last year’s, when the silent night was enforced by pandemic-induced lockdowns. While this year has been jollier, masks and shortages still put a damper on the season of joy to the world. And peace on Earth, as always, remains elusive.

But, even if it’s another stay-at-home Christmas for you, you likely have an unlikely source of hope and goodwill at hand: your television set. Streaming services have made a host of Christmas movies available at the touch of a remote and, if you dig down, many of them have some very uplifting messages in the spirit of the holiday.

Here are some quotes from some Christmas classics that reflect on the season.

Let’s start with an epiphany from a most unusual source in Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”:

“What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more!”

Or the angel Clarence’s explanation of self-worth in “It’s a Wonderful Life”:

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”

Or in “Miracle on 34th Street,” when Fred Gailey tells a cynical Doris Walker:

“Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.”

That sentiment is echoed in “The Polar Express” when the conductor says:

“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.”

And even one of the least gentle Christmas movies, “Home Alone,” has an exasperated mom telling a ticket agent:

“This is Christmas. The season of perpetual hope.”

But who can forget the ever-optimistic words of the tiniest of Tims in “A Christmas Carol”:

“God bless us, every one!”

Or Linus’ words in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the conclusion of his recital of Luke 2:8-14, that gospel’s account of the Christmas story, which begins “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night … “:

“That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”

And so it is in 2021. Merry Christmas to all.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


