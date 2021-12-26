Senator reflects on a year in service to NM

As I took my oath of office in January, I was struck by the absence of friends and family, who, if not for the pandemic, would have been at each senator’s side. The emptiness of the Senate Chamber brought into focus the year of challenges that lay ahead. Though I stood alone as I swore my oath, I stand with New Mexico always and am proud of what we accomplished during this difficult year.

To address the pandemic’s effects on our lives, my colleagues and I passed landmark legislation that addresses New Mexico’s specific needs and combats the consequences of COVID, both economically and in terms of public health.

In March, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which put money in pockets, children back in schools and parents back to work. Following through on the work I did in the House, this law provided more than $360 billion in emergency funding for state, local and tribal governments to keep front-line workers on the job.

One of my first Senate achievements was authorizing $17 billion in the United States Innovation and Competition Act for our national laboratories. These investments will empower our Sandia and Los Alamos labs to further research and develop such critical projects as semiconductors, carbon-capture technologies and quantum computing. Once passed and signed into law, this funding will allow New Mexico to continue its innovative leadership.

To further strengthen New Mexico’s economy, my colleagues and I helped send the Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act to President Biden’s desk. This bipartisan legislation included my REGROW Act, which employs skilled energy workers to clean up tens of thousands of orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, creating an estimated 13,500 good-paying jobs.

This law contains my RIDE Act, which will make our roads safer by helping to end drunken and impaired driving. Additionally, I fought to provide billions for Indian Health Service (IHS) water and wastewater infrastructure, a long overdue investment. As chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband, I also advocated for expanded access to broadband, especially in rural communities, making internet access more affordable for nearly 800,000 New Mexicans with an estimated $750 million going to our state to support broadband buildout.

Throughout the year, I used my committee positions to advocate for the well-being of all New Mexicans. I introduced the bipartisan Native American Voting Rights Act to protect the sacred right to vote for tribal nations and voters living on tribal lands. In various committee hearings, I challenged the power of Big Tech by grilling CEOs on harmful algorithms that prioritize profit margins at the expense of our health and our democracy. My Committee assignments allow me to serve New Mexico’s working families.

Though I enjoy policymaking in Washington, connecting with my constituents remains the highlight of my job. While COVID made it difficult to visit with constituents in person, traveling across 28 counties in the past year and hearing the needs of families firsthand makes it all the more gratifying to share how this Democratic Congress has delivered. From meeting with local officials across southern New Mexico to having meaningful dialogues with tribal and pueblo leaders to opening a new constituent services office in Las Vegas, I cherish opportunities to hear from you and underscore how I am working in Washington to lift up our state’s communities. As this year concludes and the pandemic rages on, I remain committed to bringing New Mexican values to the policies we craft, defending our state’s priorities, and ensuring economic opportunity for you and your family.