Child care workers in NM finally getting recognition

I was very thankful and impressed by (a recent) article in the Journal regarding the bonus pay for child-care staff in New Mexico. I wish to congratulate Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky for her advocacy and support of these most under-appreciated, yet essential, providers in our community. However, our legislators and politicians must go even further and create a solid commitment to raise the wages and compensation into the $20 (per hour) and above range, ensuring such benefits as health care, vacation pay, sick time and retirement.

History has shown us we can no longer be assured our elected officials at the local, state and national level can reach a reasonable compromise in generating revenues to pay for the educational, medical and community services needed. These professionals should directly know their fields and their salaries (should be) adjusted regularly for the cost of inflation, rather than be left economically behind. Further, it is not enough for us to pay attention only to these essential workers in our community.

We need to recognize child-care workers and the essential work done every day by similar professionals and para-professionals in assisting people in the fields of habilitation, rehabilitation, education, inclusionary living and allied areas. These workers are combating the plague of vulnerability to abuse and neglect that poses a risk to our children, persons with disabilities, and older family members and friends.

Mahatma Gandhi: “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” It could easily be modified to say, “A society is judged by how it values those who care for our most vulnerable members.” I salute Groginsky and her team for making concrete strides in respecting those who elevate our finest ideals of human dignity for all. Perhaps it is true that these individuals are not in it for the money, but nor are they in it to deny their own children access to the opportunities of the American Dream.

…. The resistance to assuring just compensation for essential workers, and guaranteed access to quality medical and educational services for all is not so much the cost. It’s the realization that those who stand to lose a little economically know that, once implemented, the impact will be too beneficial to society to reverse it.

Groginsky and the current administration of our state have shown they have not forgotten the words we all said 18 months ago, that such essential workers as the caregivers and direct assistance workers in the human service, education and medical fields would not be forgotten for the service given in the face of the pandemic and unknown risks at the time. ECECD initiatives to date have been a downpayment on what is owed. I applaud the secretary and the administration, and urge that we follow this path of dignity and respect.